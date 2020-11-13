Star performances by Spankem and Sundees Son

Spankem too good in Free-For-All

Spankem improved on his second in the New Zealand Cup on Tuesday with a dominant win in today’s Free For All at Addington.

Natalie Rasmussen rated the star pacer to perfection to wrestle the lead and then hold on for win number 18 from start 44. His earnings now surpass $1.5m.

In a blanket finish for the minors Thefixer ($3.20) and Ashley Locaz ($2.30) just edged out Classie Brigade.

Amazing Dream , who was drawn behind Classie Brigade, had no chance after being trapped three back on the fence.

Sundees Son a star

Hot favourite Sundees Son has eased to victory in the Dominion Handicap trot at Addington.

Driven expertly by John Dunn Sundees Son cleared out to win the country’s most prestigious trotting race in a new record of 4:00.5, lowering the old mark of 4:00.7 set by Monbet in 2016.

Fittingly for a race sponsored by Majestic Son it was a Majestic Son quinella, with Majestic Man finishing second. Australian visitor Tough Monarch was third.

Sundees Son started soundly and took his time to settle before Dunn slid into the one-one and then into the parked position outside the pace-setting Majestic Lavros.

From there it looked like no-one was going to get close to the six-year-old, who cleared out to win by three lengths.

It confirmed Sundees Son as the country’s best trotter, with win number 17 in 45 starts.

Missalyssa also in record breaking form

Earlier well-performed trotter Missalyssa also produced a record-breaking run.

Driven by Blair Orange, the Andrew Faulks-trained square-gaiter waltzed away with race 7 (R56-69) in 2:24.70. It was a new New Zealand record for the mares over 1980 metres, eclipsing the 2:25.1 set by Splash Cola at Addington in February.

Missalyssa has now won four from 35, and a clearly delighted group of owners were on course to enjoy the moment. She paid $11.60 and $3.50.

The win continues a good run of form for the Monarch six-year-old. She was second to Andy Hall on Tuesday and has been a good money spinner in recent months.

Beyond Words all the way winner in mares' feature

Favourite Beyond Words has lead from go to whoa in the $40,000 Nevele R Sires' Stakes Southern Mares Classic Mobile pace.

It was the Art Major four-year-old's fourth win in six starts.

Spellbound was second with Sagano getting home late for third.