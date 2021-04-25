Stars qualify at The Meadowlands

High-grade harness racing horses descended on The Meadowlands on Apr. 24 for a card of qualifiers as they warm up for the 2021 season, including stars such as Perfect Sting, Crystal Fashion, and Manchego.

Qualifer 1 - three-year-old trotting fillies - 1:58.1

Queen Tile No, a Kindergarten contender last season and maiden, finished first in the opener in 1:58.1.

The daughter of Muscle Hill rode the pocket through fractions of :29.1, :59, and 1:28.3 before popping out late and going by leader Big Sky Surprise (Dexter Dunn). Ake Svanstedt drove, trains, and co-owns with Berg Inc of Delray Beach. It was the filly's first qualifier of the season.

QUEEN TILE NO REPLAY

Aela Jamieson (Andy Miller), who came up just short in the New York Sire Stakes Final in her divison last year, broke in her second straight qualifier to start the season. She started galloping shortly after the gate left but began trotting again and behaved for the remainder of the mile.

Breakers: Aela Jamieson, The Ice Countess (Todd McCarthy)

Qualifier 2 - three-year-old and up trotting fillies and mares - 1:56.2

Bluegrass division winner in 2020 Hello I Love You took the second as the pocket became the lead when Beltassima (Andrew McCarthy) broke stride turning for home and the lead became the win in 1:56.2.

Scott Zeron drove Hello I Love You in the qualifier, which was the filly's first of the season. She's a three-year-old by Trixton trained by Tony Alagna for his own Alagna Racing LLC of Manalapan and partner Marvin Katz. The horse has earned $105,987 and won two races from 10 outings.

HELLO I LOVE YOU REPLAY

Another Bluegrass winner, Pub Crawl finished fourth in the mile, getting around well and clocking in at 1:57. 2020 Matron champion Illuminata stayed flat throughout after breaking in the prior week's qualifier, finishing second in 1:56.3.

Breakers: Beltassima

Qualifier 3 - three-year-old trotting colts and geldings - 1:56.1

Calle Palema, a three-year-old Muscle Hill gelding, went all the way in the third qualifier, holding off Zenith Stride by half a length in 1:56.1.

Ake Svanstedt drove and conditions him for Bender Sweden Inc of Vero Beach. The gelding, who won the New Jersey Standardbred Development Fund Final last season, is three-for-12 and has amassed $67,126 in earnings.

CALLE PALEMA REPLAY

The Bar Hopping colt and Pennsylvania Sire Stakes (PaSS) contender In Range rode a three-hole trip to a third place finish with Tim Tetrick aboard. The horse trotted his first qualifying mile of the year in 1:56.2. He placed in the PaSS Championship, a division of the International Stallion Stakes, and the Breeders Crown Final in his two-year-old year. Marcus Melander trains him for AMG Stable Inc of Lightpoint Place, Kenneth Kjellgren of Osterskar, Tomas Asell of Stockholm, and Rick Wahlstedt of New York.

Brookview Bolt, an Indiana Sires Stakes battler at two, broke in his first appearance of the year. He galloped at the start for Dave Miller but got back on stride and completed the mile in 1:57.3. He's trained by Ron Burke and owned by Burke Racing Stable LLC, Knox Services Inc, J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby, and Weaver Bruscemi LLC. The horse, a Swan For All gelding, has won four of his 12 starts and earned $171,075.

Breakers: Brookview Bolt, Muscle Dynasty (Zeron)

Qualifier 4 - three-year-old trotting colts and geldings - 1:56.3

Maverick, the all-time record high yearling purchase at $1.1 million, broke stride turning for home in the fourth.

Brad Grant and Tony Alagna purchased the son of Father Patrick and full brother to Greenshoe in the 2019 yearling sale. Maverick won on debut but was well-beaten in his other two parimutuel outings.

He was looming in the stretch after a second-over trip in the Apr. 24 qualifier, but broke stride in the final eighth. Alagna trains, and Andrew McCarthy drove on this occasion. The colt did resume trotting near the finish, completing the mile in 2:01 and finishing fifth.

$270,000 yearling purchase Balenciaga won it; it was his second qualifying appearance, more than nine months after his last. Scott Zeron placed the colt third through the opening half, sent him to the outside turning for home, and lightly urged down the stretch to keep him ahead of Red Redemption (Svanstedt) to win by a head in 1:56.3. S R F Stable of Lighthouse Point and Crawford Farms Racing of Syracuse own the son of Chapter Seven that is yet to make his parimutuel debut. Paul Kelley trains.

BALENCIAGA REPLAY

Breakers: Maverick, Original Fury (Dave Miller), Broadway Don (Tetrick)

Qualifier 5 - three-year-old trotting colts and geldings - 1:54.4

Mon Amour got up in the fifth off a second-over trip in which the late leader broke stride near the wire.

The colt is two-for-six lifetime with $33,000 in earnings for Al Libfeld of Pickering, Marvin and Lynn Katz, and Sam Goldband of Toronto. Ake Svanstedt took over training duties from Per Engblom for today's event and drove the son of Muscle Hill and $180,000 yearling purchase. The horse's two wins came in New Jersey Sire Stakes events.

MON AMOUR REPLAY

Breakers: Sonofamistery (Marcus Melander) Caruso (Dave Miller)

Qualifier 6 - trotting mares - 1:54.4

Hypnotic Am topped the most anticipated qualifier of the morning, sneaking out from the pocket in the stretch and getting by Felicityshagwell S (Svanstedt) on the line.

Hypnotic Am was qualifying for the first time at four following a three-year-old year in which she won the Kentucky and New York Sire Stakes finals, the EBC Trot, and placed in the Hambletonian Oaks. In all, her record is 12-for-22, and she's made $1,178,121 lifetime. Melander trains the daughter of Chapter Seven for Courant Inc of Delray Beach. She trotted her mile in 1:54.4.

HYPNOTIC AM REPLAY

Felicityshagwell S was second, and Next Level Stuff (Tetrick) was third.

Sorella, the winner of the Hambletonian Oaks, Casual Breeze, a division of the Bluegrass, and the Matron, finished fourth in 1:55 in a solid outing. Nancy Takter trains the Muscle Hill mare for Elmer Gannin of Lincoln, Crawford Farms Racing, and Brent Fannin of Milford. Sorella has earned $873,210 lifetime and won 10 of her 24 starts.

Manchego finished fifth, going backwards after a first-up challenge. Dunn drove the $2.8 million earner and three-time Breeders Crown champion in her second qualifier of the year for Nancy Takter and owner Black Horse Racing of Lebanon(NJ). She completed the Apr. 24 mile in 1:55.1.

Madame Sherry was sixth for Jordan Stratton.

Qualifier 7 - aged trotters - 1:54.1

Oney Hall circled the field in the seventh, coming home in :27.4 to win by a length in 1:54.1.

Todd McCarthy drove the five-year-old Deweycheatumnhowe gelding, a regular Woodbine Mohawk Park contender who is likely preparing for a United States campaign while Ontario racing is halted. Brett Pelling takes over the training from Bob McIntosh. Alan Leavitt of Lexington owns. The horse is 14-for 49 altogether with $157,227 in earnings.

ONEY HALL REPLAY

Sermon (Kasper Forget) was second in 1:54.2, followed by double millionaire Crystal Fashion (Stratton), who was making his second qualifying appearance of the year. The latter sat the pocket throughout, inherited the lead when Beads (Sears) went off stride, and faded to third in the stretch in a 1:54.3 effort.

Ghostintheshell S was fourth for Svanstedt, and Beads was fifth after his break.

Breakers: Beads

Qualifier 8 - three-year-old pacing fillies - 1:55.4

2020 Breeders Crown Final-placed Jk Alwaysbalady won the eighth dash.

She found the four-hole, launched first-up turning for home, and cruised by under mild encouragement to finish first in 1:55.4 for Gingras. The Always B Miki mare was second by a head in the Breeders Crown at two. She made her first qualifying trip of the year on Apr. 24 for Nancy Takter and owner 3 Brothers Stables of New York.

JK ALWAYSBALADY REPLAY

Mohawk stakes competitor Spellcheck Hanover was second in 1:56 under the command of Doug McNair.

Kentucky Sire Stakes Final, Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Championship, and Three Diamonds Final champion Blue Diamond Eyes closed from the backfield in :26.4 to finish third. The Ron Burke trainee hit the track for the first time since her Three Diamonds win on Nov. 21. Dave Miller drove the daughter of Captaintreacherous that has won five of 13 attempts and earned $546,527 for Thomas and Scott Dillon of Anson.

Breakers: Northern Storm (Andrew McCarthy)

Qualifier 9 - pacing fillies and mares - 1:55.3

Hot Mess Express, the second-place finisher in the 2020 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Final, came home in :27 to win the ninth in 1:53.3 with Andrew McCarthy in the bike.

She's a three-year-old by Panther Hanover trained by Tony Alagna for Samuel Bowie of West Palm Beach. The filly has earned $135,065 to date on nine starts, four of which she won.

HOT MESS EXPRESS REPLAY

Matron winner Continualou (Dave Miller) was second by a half-length in 1:53.3 after opening up a big gap in mid-stretch. Notorious Pink, who Jk Alwaysbalady defeated in the 2020 Three Diamonds, was third in 1:54 after a late-closing effort. Six hundred thousand dollar-earner Rocknificent finished fourth under the guidance of Scott Zeron in 1:54. Ontario Sires Stakes Super Final winner Scarlett Hanover finished sixth for Burke, who drove and trains, in 1:54.2.

Blond Onthe Beach was fifth in the same time, and Robmotion Bluechip went backward from the lead and finished seventh of seven in 1:56.2.

Qualifier 10 - pacing fillies and mares - 1:53.1

2019 Fan Hanover victor Treacherous Reign made her 2021 qualifying debut, winning the 10th in wire-to-wire fashion, after going two-for-14 last season.

Dave Miller piloted the five-year-old Captaintreacherous mare to a 1:53.1 mile for trainer Tony Alagna and owners Alagna Racing LLC, Big Als Stables, Let It Ride Stables Inc, and Bottom Line Racing LLC. Treacherous Reign is 13-for-42 lifetime with $944,752 made.

TREACHEROUS REIGN REPLAY

Pennsylvania Sire Stakes division winner Marsala Hanover finished second, unable to get by Treacherous Reign despite making headway in the stretch. Zeron drove for Linda Toscano and owners Let It Ride Stables Inc, Bottom Line Racing LLC, South Mountain Stables, and Little E LLC. The three-year-old Captaintreacherous filly has earned $275,006 from her 12 races that include four victories.

Qualifier 11 - three-year-old pacing colts and geldings - 1:50.3

Lou's Pearlman won the 11th with a pocket-popping effort, getting past Summa Cum Laude in the lane to finish first in 1:50.3.

Gingras drove and Ron Burke trains the three-year-old Sweet Lou colt for the group of Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Elizabeth Novak of Boca Raton, and Howard Taylor of Philadelphia. The horse has won five of 11 tries, including a division of the Bluegrass and raked in $199,294. He is now two-for-two in his qualifiers; he was first in last week's trip in 1:53.3.

LOU'S PEARLMAN REPLAY

Summa Cum Laude, the 2020 Breeders Crown and Kindergarten Classic champion was second by a length in 1:50.4 for Dexter Dunn. He also finished second to Lou's Pearlman last week as he prepares for his three-year-old year. Ron Burke trains and co-owns with his Burke Racing Stable LLC, along with Phillip Collura of Mountain Top, J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby, and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Summa Cum Laude is a Somebeachsomewhere colt that went for $260,000 at Harrisburg in 2019. He's five-for-15 with $482,275 earned.

Qualifier 12 - three-year-old pacing colts and geldings - 1:52.2

Perfect Sting dominated the 12th qualifier under orders from Dave Miller, going wire-to-wire in 1:52.2 and pacing his final quarter in :25.4.

The Joseph Holloway-trained son of Always B Miki is undefeated in 10 starts for Brittany Farms LLC of Versailles and Val Dor Farms of Spring Lake. He has won the Kentucky Sire Stakes Final, divisions of the Bluegrass and International Stallion Stakes, and the Breeders Crown Final for two-year-old pacing males.

PERFECT STING REPLAY

Overall, Perfect Sting is 10-for-10 with $534,000 in earnings. This was his first qualifier of 2021.

Qualifier 13 - three-year-old pacing colts and geldings - 1:51.2

Red Right Hand went gate-to-wire in the 13th in 1:51.2 after authoritatively grabbing the front from post eight for Todd McCarthy.

RED RIGHT HAND REPLAY

The Captaintreacherous colt improved on his 1:53.2 effort in his Apr. 10 qualifier. He's two-for-eight and has made $44,464 for trainer Nancy Takter and owners Christina Takter of East Windsor, Nancy Takter herself and Jaf Raci of Allentown, Joe Sbrocco of Brecksville, and R A W Equine of Burlington.

Qualifier 14 - three-year-old pacing colts and geldings - 1:51

Southwind Gendry bested a high-quality field, quarter-poling for Gingras past leader Bazooka Hanover (Dave Miller) and finishing the job to win in 1:51.

The Always B Miki gelding is 10-for-13 and has earned $583,069 for conditioner Ron Burke and owners Ron Burke Stable LLC, Phillip Collura, Knox Services Inc, and J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby. Southwind Gendry is a Pennsylvania Sire Stakes and Matron champion, and he finished third in the 2020 Breeders Crown final for his age, sex, and gait.

This was his second qualifying win of the year; he won a week prior in 1:52.4.

SOUTHWIND GENDRY REPLAY

Exploit, the shock victor of the 2020 Metro Pace, made his three-year-old qualifying debut here, finishing second in 1:51.1 with Todd McCarthy aboard. Tony Alagna trains the son of Somebeachsomewhere for Leblanc And Kribbs of Austin, Joe Sbrocco, In The Gym Partners of Staten Island, and Joseph Barbera of Deer Park. The colt closed his two-year-old year with a placing in the Governers Cup.

Bazooka Hanover was third, clocked in 1:51.2, and Governers Cup winner Always A Miki (Dunn) finished fourth in 1:52. Ontario Sires Stakes competitor Bettor Sun (Andrew McCarthy) was sixth by 14 in 1:53.4.

Qualifier 15 - aged pacing horses and geldings - 1:50.3

Ruthless Hanover, a four-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding, took the penultimate qualifier in a two-move trip.

Andrew McCarthy drove on to the front with him, was passed, and then re-took turning for home and kicked away to win in 1:50.3, equalling the day's best time. Ruthless Hanover is trained by Thomas Cancelliere for John Cancelliere of Chesterfield. The horse has earned $66,875 on 12 starts and has won six times.

RUTHLESS HANOVER REPLAY

Allywag Hanover, coming off a strong three-year-old year, finished third in 1:51.1 under the guidance of Dave Miller.

On The Cards N, a recent purchase from New Zealand by the group of Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Lawrence Karr of Randolph, and J&T Silva Stables of Jericho made his North American qualifying debut. He's a six-year-old Bettors Delight gelding that has won 11 of 49 starts and earned $152,283 during his time Down Under. Ron Burke trains. Dave Miller drove him here.

Progress and Pennsylvania Sire Stakes champion No Lou Zing finished sixth in 1:52 in his second qualifier of the year. Dunn piloted the four-year-old gelding by Sweet Lou that has made $523,558 from 19 starts, seven of which ended in victory. Nancy Takter trains for the combo of Concord Stud Farm LLC and Birnam Wood Farms. The gelding was second in his Apr. 10 qualifier.

Qualifier 16 - aged pacing horses and geldings - 1:51

World record-holder Elver Hanover won the finale, sliding out from third on the turn and going by the top two for a 1:51 qualifier victory. Gingras took the controls here for trainer Ron Burke and owners Burke Racing Stable LLC, Bridgette Jablonsky of Hanover, Jason Melillo of Powell, J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby. The four-year-old Yankee Cruiser colt is 12-for-23 lifetime with a bankroll of $625,645.

He is now three-for-three on qualifiers this year, as he won on Apr. 6 in 1:54.1 and Apr. 20 in 1:53.2.

ELVER HANOVER REPLAY

Andrew McCarthy steered Angers Bayama to a 1:51.1 second-place finish in the horse's first qualifier of 2021. Fortify, the winner of the 2020 Progress Final, was third in 1:51.1.

Gingras had the most winners of the day in the sulky, driving four.

