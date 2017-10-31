Stars scratched from Inter Dominion series

Beaudiene Boaz has broken down and is scratched from Inter Dominion

Multiple harness racing Group One winners Beaudiene Boaz and My Hard Copy have been scratched from the TABtouch Inter Dominion series along with top performer Ideal Tyson.

Beaudiene Boaz , who ran third behind Smolda and Hectorjayjay in last year’s TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final, has reportedly suffered a suspensory injury. The Gary Hall trained star has earned over $1.2 million dollars in prizemoney and won the 2015 Sky Racing WA Derby as a three-year-old and both the Retravision Golden Nugget and Retravision Fremantle Cup the following season.

My Hard Copy, now trained by Clinton Hall is a dual TABtouch WA Pacing Cup winner and is less than $5,000 short of the magical $1 million-dollar mark in stakes, winning 22 races from 77 starts

Ideal Tyson, who was ranked 29, has an impressive record of 20 wins and 20 placings from only 56 starts, but has also been withdrawn from the series due to injury.

Despite the withdrawals, the big names continue to impress with the top ranked and $3.45 favourite with TABtouch for the series, Lazarus dominating the Kaikoura Cup yesterday. After sitting parked, the star five-year-old proved far too strong.

Interstate and international visitors can witness all the action of the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion through official tour operator, Harness Racing Travelworld. This year’s tour will be based at beautiful and historic Fremantle for the first five nights, followed by a two-night tour to the Margaret River region, where some of the best food and wine in the world is produced. It will also include premium restaurant bookings for the heats and Grand Final at Gloucester Park.

To book freecall 1800 628 383 or visit the website www.harnessracingtravel.com.