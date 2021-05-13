Day At The Track

Lavra Joe back to his best

12:42 AM 13 May 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lavra Joe, Harness racing
Lavra Joe

Lavra Joe has bounced back from his WA Derby defeat in stunning fashion, winning last night’s harness racing Retravision Pearl Classic first heat (2130m) at Gloucester Park by 15.7m.

The Roll With Joe colt finished fourth in the Derby last month, but returned to his brilliant best, leading throughout and rating 1:53.8.

Machnificent took a sit on Lavra Joe, who was able to work to the front comfortably in the early stages and never troubled.

The other heat was taken out by the David Thompson-trained Otis, who sat outside Rock On The Beach and fought off a late challenge from WA Derby winner Mighty Ronaldo.

The Justin Prentice-trained Mighty Ronaldo settled rearward for Gary Hall Jnr and stormed home to finish second and set up a rematch with Lavra Joe in the May 21st final.

Bettor Beach Belle made a winning start for her new trainer Nathan Turvey in the first heat of the Diamond Classic for the fillies.

The daughter of Bettors Delight, fourth in last month’s WA Oaks, held up comfortably from the inside draw and rated 1.59.5.

Turvey wasn’t sure what to expect from Bettor Beach Belle.

“I was happy to get away with the win,” he said.

“She hadn’t settled in too well since I took her over.

“I hope the 10 days to the final help her.”

Hall Jnr sealed a Diamond Classic heat double when he teamed up with the Prentice-trained Always An Angel.

It was a terrific drive by Hall Jnr, who was able to land in the one-one position from barrier nine and wear down leading pair Newsy and Joelene.

 

By Tim Walker for RWWA

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

"Blue Chip' effort by Protect Blue Chip
13-May-2021 12:05 PM NZST
Harrington feature to Quiksilvr Bluechip
13-May-2021 12:05 PM NZST
Photo finish camera needed at Cumberland
13-May-2021 12:05 PM NZST
Keystone Chaos on a roll
13-May-2021 11:05 AM NZST
Bella Bellini still fastest in nation
13-May-2021 09:05 AM NZST
Chip Chip Conway on a roll
13-May-2021 07:05 AM NZST
Pompano ended with record meet
13-May-2021 07:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News