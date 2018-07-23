Stars shine on final night of carnival

Smart As Camm Be winning the Gr.1 $100,000 QBRED Triad 2yo Fillies Final

The 2018 Albion Park winter carnival came to dramatic finale last night (Saturday).

With great fields of racing, solid prizemoney and cash bonuses up for grabs, rival connections were keen to get amongst the action.

And it paved the way for a sensational night of harness racing.

The Gr.1 $200,540 UBET Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship was the main event, the final leg of the 2017/18 Australian Pacing Gold Grand Circuit season, a classy field of competitors were chasing the riches on offer.

Champion trainer Tim Butt claimed the event with rising star Let It Ride who scored easily defeating Atomic Red and Alleluia in the 2680m feature.

Aided by a gun drive by star reinsman Dexter Dunn, Let It Ride gained a perfect trail before unleashing a powerful finishing burst to score by a widening margin.

The winning mile rate of 1:54.8 established a new track record, slicing .2 seconds of the previous mark of 1:55.0 held by Our Hi Jinx.

In the Gr.1 $100,540 QBRED Triad 2yo Finals, First String ran down favourite Regulus in the colts and geldings feature rating 1:56.4.

Prepared by Craig Cross, the Roll With Joe colt was handled perfectly by Luke McCarthy.

Smart As Camm Be defeated southern raider For All We Know to claim the fillies feature in a thrilling home stretch battle.

Trained and driven by Kylie Rasmussen, the Cammibest filly has firmly established herself as the best juvenile in the state with a pair of feature race victories.

Victorian horseman Mattie Craven landed the Gr.2 $75,540 AQWA Constructions Queensland Derby when former New Zealand pacer Master Moonlite nailed local star Colt Thirty One right on the line while filly Fame Assured finished a creditable third in the blue riband classic.

Raced by a large team of owners, Master Moonlite rated 1:57.3 for the 2680m event.

In winning the event, Craven landed himself a $20,000 trainer’s cash bonus after scoring a victory in the Gr.2 Queensland Trotters Cup a week earlier.

The Gr.3 $30,540 Ted and Edna Badcock Memorial 4yo Championship was taken out by race favourite Our Triple Play who led throughout defeating Conviction and Our Uncle Sam in a time of 1:54.5 for the 2138m.

Prepared by Brad Hewitt, the Shadow Play gelding gave his astute young mentor his second victory in the event after scoring with Sweet Molly Oshea two years ago.

Local trotter Spud proved too classy taking the Gr.3 $20,630 Haras De Trotteurs Marathon when running down Gee Up Neddy and Our Dreamlover.

Spud rated 2:04.7 for the 3157m event.

Trained by John Edmunds and handled by Nathan Dawson, the Tennotrump gelding recorded his 13th career victory.

The APHRC would like to extend their heartiest congratulations to all of the winners during the three week carnival and thank all of the interstate trainers who made their way to the Sunshine State to be part of another successful carnival.