Stars shining for Bob

Passionate West Australian studmaster and breeder Bob Fowler didn’t get to witness the first victory by an offspring of his promising harness racing sire, Follow The Stars – but it didn’t make the win any less memorable.

Two-year-old colt Aristocratic Star ( Follow The Stars -Aristocratic Glow ( Northern Luck ) took out the Wally Grafton Memorial for two year olds at last weekend’s Northam meeting.

“I was at home on baby-sitting duties,” Fowler laughed

“We had the grandchildren over, but I was cheering him home on television,” he said.

“To be honest I don’t get to many meetings to see them as we’re very busy with running our businesses and being involved with various associations.”

Bob and Marilyn Fowler’s Allwood Stud Farms bred and raced the colt’s mother, Aristocratic Glow ( Northern Luck – Arctic Glow ( Northern Lights ) for her nine wins. The stud also retains ownership of Aristocratic Star and it only added to Fowler’s excitement about the youngster’s performance.

Bob and Marilyn Fowler

“Apart from getting the monkey off our back and recording a first win for Follow the Stars ( Art Major -Smyrna Duruisseau ( Cam’s Card Shark ) the colt definitely showed a touch of class with a comfortable win and that was exciting,” he said.

“He should go on as he has a few gears – he’s without doubt one of the best youngsters I’ve bred.

“His mile rate of 1.59-7 was good and I know our trainer-educator Peter Anderson (of Byford) was thrilled.

“We are extremely patient with our babies and the only little hiccup we’ve had with Aristocratic Star is that he can be a little keen going up the gate. But that’s nothing too serious.”

Fowler stands Follow The Stars at his Allwood Stud at, Bullsbrook, recognized as the premier standardbred nursery in West Australia. The property boasts 430 acres and is located at the head of the truly beautiful Swan Valley, 40 minutes north of Perth.

The Fowlers purchased Follow The Stars after he suffered a tendon injury during the running of the Breeders Crown G1 for 3yo colts and geldings at Melton on August 30, 2015.

“He remarkably finished second in the event to Menin Gate,” Fowler said.

“He has let down nicely and his temperament is lovely. He’s as kind as you can get and definitely has a lot to offer as a sire, being by Art Major whose sons are breeding on with huge success.

“He can claim a double strain of blood of Abercrombie, three strong crosses of Albatross and a dose of Cam Fella and Overtricks.”

On the racing scene, Follow The Stars was among the top bracket. He won 19 races and was placed nine times from 29 starts for over $700,000. His only unplaced effort was when he met severe interference and finished seventh at Cambridge, NZ, as a 2yo.

It’s been well documented, but legendary horseman Mark Purdon, who trained Follow The Stars, said after the Breeders Crown: “There is something special about this horse. He has real X-factor about him. He more than up with the best 2yos I’ve trained...he is the best.”

Follow The Star will be represented at this Sunday’s SA yearling sale, sponsored by Allwood Stud. Then at the APG sale in WA on March 10, there could be up to 20 yearlings to go under the hammer by Fowler’s pin-up boy.

Standing alongside Follow The Stars is Fly Like An Eagle , while the Fowler’s also have “a second string” of stallions in Lombo Mandingo and Tinted Cloud .

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura