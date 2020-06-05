Start the biggest challenge for Doctor Tim

By Jonny Turner

Stepping away cleanly is the biggest challenge for Doctor Tim, a pacer in the zone ahead of Friday night’s feature pace at Addington.

The Geoff Dunn trained 6yr-old showed he has emerged from lockdown in brilliant style by backing up an excellent trial win with a tough effort for second to Dadndave at the track last week.

Doctor Tim only went down by a head margin to the winner after working hard three-wide in the open from the 600m.

Doctor Tim starts from the front line in race 9 on Friday night, with a 20m head-start over Dadndave.

Dunn’s biggest concern ahead of the 2600m event is that an early mistake could put him alongside his main rival once the tapes fly.

“His only problem on Friday night is that his standing start work in not phenomenal,” the trainer said.

“He can just bobble away and give himself a handicap.”

“But, hopefully he steps, because he is really well.”

Dunn said the break from racing due to the Covid19 lockdown was not necessarily why Doctor Tim goes in to Friday feeling so well.

“You can race him twice a week, he is just in such a good spot at the moment.”

“He didn’t get much of a let up, just about a couple of weeks and that was it.”

“He is just one of those horses – I don’t know why he is so good now.”

“We have always been rapt with him, but he seems to have gotten a little bit better.”

Shadow Minister, Millwood Maizie, Spot on and Rocknroll King start in Friday night’s race after chasing home Dadndave and Doctor Tim last week.

Franco Niven, Rocknroll Max, Chiller Bay and Overarm step up in grade after chasing home That Alexander Guy in rating 61-65 company the same night.

Gerard O'Reilly will drive Doctor Tim and he will also steer Laver in race 4 and The Falcon in race 6 for Dunn.

Laver went produced one of his usual honest performances when third behind Under Wraps last week.

Punters should expect more of the same on Friday night.

“I can’t see why he couldn’t do the same thing this week, if not even better,” Dunn said.

“He seems better this week, it’s just what type of run he gets.”

Laver clashes again with Alta Endeavour, who went a huge race after sitting parked outside of Under Wraps.

The Falcon meets a strong maiden line up in race 6 for Dunn and O’Reilly.

“It is a really nice field, he has been very honest for us,” Dunn said.

“He is the type of horse that will get better and better.”

“He can work with anything, but he just lack a bit of that top end speed.”

“But, I think it will come.”

The Falcon clashes with Percy, who was extremely unlucky at Addington last week.

The Phil Burrows trained 3yr-old ran out of room in the home straight behind Dhaulagiri and went to the line hard held by driver Gavin Smith.

