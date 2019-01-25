Starter calls time on career

Popular HRV starter Doug Gretgrix is calling it a day after 21 years in the mobile barrier

Charlton’s Doug Gretgrix has become one of Victorian harness racing’s most recognisable faces after more than two decades of criss-crossing the State in his role as one of the sport’s official starters.

Now after 21 years and an estimated 1.3 million kilometres of travel during his duties, Gretgrix, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Thursday, is preparing to wind down and call it a day.

“The time has absolutely flown, but I can honestly say that I would gladly do it all again. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my job and have made so many friends in the industry,” he said.

Known universally as Doug, “Mr Gretgrix” made his debut as starter at his home track of Charlton, first learning the ropes as trials driver in the 1980s.

“I thought I’d like to finish my career at Charlton there as well, but unfortunately the Charlton meetings are being transferred at the moment because of work on the new $4.2M multipurpose facility, so my last meeting will be at Maryborough next Thursday January 31,” he said.

“But I’m not complaining – the new facilities will be great for Charlton and the day is the final of the $25,000 Central Victorian Pacing Championship, so it’ll be a big meeting to go out on.”

The starter’s role includes transporting the official HRV mobile start car to race meetings and Gretgrix said, although he officiates mainly at meetings in the north and west of the State, one of his aims over the years had been to start races at all Victorian meetings.

“I proud to say I’ve done that, and that includes some clubs and tracks that don’t race all that often now, like Elmore and Birchip,” he said.

Over the years, he has officiated at thousands of harness racing events, on average working at three to four meetings each week.

“My wife Gill has been doing some research of late and she believes that the number will be close to 20,200 races which, looking back, is incredible,” he said. “I can tell you that I know every bump and sharp bend on a lot of the roads around the State, but I guess that all comes with the job.”

Gretgrix said there has been just one occasion when he wasn’t able to get the mobile barrier outfit to a meeting.

“I was rostered to do a Terang meeting and five kilometres out of St Arnaud with about 200kms to go some weld broke on the mobile and oil went everywhere,” he said.

“There wasn’t any way of fixing it, so they just used their old club mobile barrier and there weren’t any dramas.”

Gretgrix’s involvement with horses, which goes back to the 1970s, was through his older brother Stanley, a well-known and popular figure around Charlton.

“Stan was playing around with a few stallions and doing some breeding; and of course I had a farm with a shed and yard so it all just worked perfect for him,” Gretgrix said.

“He had Vivkay and Scottish Bret, and there were probably others. Anyway, he was lucky to breed a nice horse in Nancy’s Luck.

“She was by Vivkay out of Charlton’s Pride and won 10 races and had 17 placings from about 60 starts. Her training was done around the back roads near my farm.”

Gretgrix said that after being “conned” into going to Charlton Trotting Club’s annual meeting in 1979, he ended up with the role of assistant starter.

He honed his skills helping the number one starter at the Charlton trials.

“When the other guy had to give it away, I was thrown into the deep end during Easter, 1980,” Gretgrix said.

Until the 1990s, the HRV would send a steward to the meetings to act as starter, until computerised mobile barrier vehicles were introduced in 1997.

“I became friendly with former chairman of stewards Gerard Lalor and I was one of four starters rostered on to officiate at meetings – the others being Gary Chequer, Ian McIntosh and Phil Frost,” Gretgrix explained.

“We had one mobile barrier vehicle between us, which was in the care of Phil Frost, so if for example there was a day meeting at Horsham and then Mildura at night, we would use the club vehicle at Mildura.”

Gretgrix said he fondly remembers his first race meeting in an official capacity – a Geelong fixture on June 11, 1997.

“I think I made more money through a travel allowance that was given to me to drive up from Charlton than what I earnt in actual wages,” he said.

After officiating at his first Mildura meeting on March 21, 1998, Gretgrix said the far north-west venue became like “a second home.”

“From October 2002, I’ve probably done nearly all of the Mildura meetings,” he said.

Gretgrix said in the early days there were plenty of standing start races that kept the starters on their toes.

“I enjoyed doing them but you had to keep a good lookout – one time at Echuca a barrier attendant had put up the front row tapes, and then when he was running back, he got tangled up and tripped over in a big heap.

“It all turned out okay, but it could have been a bit nasty.”

Gretgrix said since beginning as a starter he’d also had an ambition to officiate at what was, at the time, one of the world’s richest handicapped standing start events, the Hunter Cup.

“My big chance came in 2005 and despite wanting to do it for all those years, it was absolutely hair raising,” he recalled.

“There was a huge crowd, thousands on track, and people up on the fence yelling and screaming – and a standing start, so the pressure was huge.”

Star Kiwi Elsu, trained by Geoff Small and driven by David Butcher, started from a 20-metre handicap and won the race well, sitting three wide for the last 1100m.

Gretgrix said without doubt one of the greatest races he can recall seeing was the 2008 Ballarat Cup.

“The final lap was a gruelling, head-and-head battle between two champions in Safari and Blacks A Fake. It was exciting stuff with Safari (Brian Gath) claiming a narrow victory,” he said.

“But I’m leaving with lots of good memories – over the years you get to know so many participants, club officials, mobile barrier drivers, track attendants, clerks of the course and all the volunteers.”

Gretgrix and his wife Gill, who have four children and nine grandchildren, plan to stay at Charlton.

“I know Gill has a list of things she would like me to do around the house,” he said.

“After that I’d love to go back to playing bowls, something I enjoyed before getting involved in harness racing.

“And there’s a caravan parked in our shed that definitely needs to be taken out on a few trips...”

For participants, there’ll undoubtedly be something missing, when “Mr Gretgrix” is no longer “letting them go”.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura