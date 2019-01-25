Day At The Track

Starters announced for Prix d’Amerique

04:32 AM 25 Jan 2019 NZDT
Readly Express
Readly Express of Sweden seen here is the defending champion
Le Trot Photo

A field of 18 harness racing trotters will race in one of the world’s toughest trotting races, the Grand Prix d’Amerique, this Sunday afternoon (Jan. 27) at Vincennes.

The home team dominates the field with 11 entries. Norway and Italy each have two, while Denmark, Sweden and the United States have one each.

Readly Express of Sweden with Björn Goop in the bike is the defending champion.

In France hopes are high for Bold Eagle, driven by Franck Nivard, and Belina Josselyn, driven by Jean Michel Bazire.

This year the purse is 100,000 Euro less than last year because of the crisis in French horse racing, where the turnover at the betting company PMU has been declining. The total purse is 900,000 Euro ($1,020,000) and the purse for the winner is now 405,000 Euro, down from 450,000 Euro last year.

The distance is 2,700 meters tape start (1-11/16th miles).

Here is the start list with horse, nationality, driver and trainer

1. Looking Superb (NO) – Alexandre Abrivard (Jean-Michel Bazire)
2. Bahia Quesnot (FR) – Junior Guelpa (Junior Guelpa)
3. Eridan (FR) – Eric Raffin (Sébastien Guarato)
4. Davidson du Pont (FR) – Franck Ouvrie (Jean-Michel Bazire)
5. Delia du Pommereux (FR) – Damien Bonne (Sylvain Roger)
6. Charly du Noyer (FR) – Pierre Vercruysse (Philippe Allaire)
7. Urlo dei Venti (IT) – Anthony Greppi (Gennaro Casillo)
8. Uza Josselyn (DK) – Gabriele Gelormini (René Aebischer)
9. Carat Williams (FR) – David Thomain (Sébastien Guarato)
10. Valko Jenilat (FR) – Francois Lagadeuc (Sébastien Guarato)
11. Traders (IT) – Yoann Lebourgeois (Philippe Allaire)
12. Belina Josselyn (FR) – Jean-Michel Bazire (Jean-Michel Bazire)
13. Lionel (NO) – Göran Antonsen (Daniel Redén)
14. Billie de Montfort (FR) – Pierre-Yves Verva (Sébastien Guarato)
15. Readly Express (SE) – Björn Goop (Timo Nurmos)
16. Bird Parker (FR) – Jean-Philippe Monclin (Philippe Allaire)
17. Propulsion (US) – Örjan Kihlström (Daniel Redén)
18. Bold Eagle (FR) – Franck Nivard (Sébastien Guarato)

