Brian Sears reaches agreement with Jeff Gural

02:21 AM 11 Jul 2018 NZST
Brian Sears
Brian Sears issues statement
Photo by Mike Lizzi
Contacting through the SOA of NY, this morning harness racing driver Brian Sears issued the following statement pertaining to not be able to race in the Meadowlands Pace.

Jeff Gural and I had several discussions earlier in the year. He made it known what he expected from me. I agreed to go to the Meadowlands in June during the break at Yonkers. After contemplating what opportunities I might have there, I went a different route. I'm pleased that we have come to an agreement that works for all parties and allows me to race at the Meadowlands and fulfill my commitments to the owners and trainers that have invested so much in our game.

No further information was provided about what the agreement agreed to.

 

 
 
 
