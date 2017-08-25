Day At The Track

Statement from Steve Jones regarding fire

06:16 AM 25 Aug 2017 NZST
There was a fire at Goshen Historic Track at approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. The blacksmith shop, a row of stalls and most of the BOCES barn were destroyed.

We are grateful for the quick and effective job performed by our local fire departments, which came to our rescue and prevented tremendous tragedy for both GHT and our community at large. Their response saved numerous other structures.

We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who helped remove the horses from the stalls and ensured their safety, specifically Candyce Conroy, Kristy Nehrkorn and Tim Masters, just to name a few.

All the horses were saved and there was no loss of life.

We will be working with fire officials regarding cause and carefully reviewing all of our structures to ensure their safety. Our facility is located in the middle of downtown Goshen, and our goal is to improve and maintain this historic facility for our community and the horsemen who support GHT.

This loss will be a great challenge for both GHT and our local horsemen. Anyone who would like to contribute to GHT, which is a nonprofit 501c3, please call our office at 845-294-5333 or mail contributions to Goshen Historic Track, 44 Park Place, Goshen, N.Y. 10924. PayPal contributions can be made to info@goshenhistorictrack.com.

Ken Weingartner

