Statement from Meagan Lang

Myself, along with our children Danielle, Brayden, Courtney, Baylie, Montana and Ruby, our grandchildren Jaxon and Arlie, Gavin’s parents Graeme and Dot and our extended families are all just so extremely humbled and thankful for all of the continuous calls, messages, cards, gifts, flowers and beautiful well wishes which we have continued to received over the past 7 months.

The Support and love from so many people within the industry and beyond has been just so emotional and overwhelming. We could never thank everyone enough for the outpour of generosity and it was this love that kept Gav fighting on hard each day.

Not once during this battle did Gav complained, never did I hear him say “poor me” or “it’s not fair.”

He remained positive, determined, in good spirits and the warrior within him kept him pushing on throughout the entire crazy emotional roller coaster.

We were a great team together, I could not possibly be any prouder of him and I am honoured to have been holding his hand and facing this battle right beside him all the way.

He fought so hard right until the very end. He was courageous, strong, dignified and proud, and was so loved and respected by all of the amazing nurses and medical team who cared for him on Ward 4 Grey at Epworth Richmond.

This was his final race, and it was one he could not win , but now it has ended and he is at peace .

Taken from us all way too soon,

My heart is breaking,

He was my everything

Love you more.

Meagan Lang

