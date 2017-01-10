Harness racing trainer guilty - Fined $10,000

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission Stewards today concluded the inquiry opened on 2 November 2106 into the analysts finding of Dexamethasone in the urine samples taken from the registered Standardbred Plain Dream from Race 6 at Redcliffe on 12 May 2016 and from Race 8 at Redcliffe on 19 May 2016. Plain Dream was trained for these events by John Edmunds.

Dexamethasone is a potent synthetic member of the glucocorticoid class of steroid hormones that acts as an anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant.

After considering the evidence presented Stewards charged John Edmunds with two (2) breaches of Australian Harness Racing Rule 190(1) which reads:

190 (1) A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances

Charge 1 - Specifics being that John Edmunds did present Plain Dream to race at Redcliffe on 12 May 2016 not free of a prohibited substance in that a urine sample taken from the horse has detected the presence of Dexamethasone.

Charge 2 - Specifics being that John Edmunds did present Plain Dream to race at Redcliffe on 19 May 2016 not free of a prohibited substance in that a urine sample taken from the horse has detected the presence of Dexamethasone.

Mr Edmunds pleaded guilty to both charges.

In determining an appropriate penalty, amongst other things, Stewards considered the following:

Mr Edmund’s previous record relating to this type of matter;

Ms Edmund’s personal and financial situation;

The particular circumstances of this case;

The guilty plea entered

The need for a penalty to serve as a deterrent to illustrate that drug free racing is of paramount importance to the integrity of harness racing;

After considering penalties applied in recent comparable matters Stewards deemed that in relation to Charge 1 a fine of $5,000 be imposed and in relation to Charge 2 a fine of $5,000 be imposed.

Acting under the provisions of AHRR 190(5) Plain Dream was disqualified from Race 6 at Redcliffe on 12 May 2016 and from Race 8 at Redcliffe on 19 May 2016 and the placings amended accordingly.

Mr Edmunds was advised of his rights of an Internal Review.

