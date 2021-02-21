Stewart runs riot in NSW Oaks Heats

Champion Victorian trainer Emma Stewart brought five harness racing fillies to Tabcorp Park Menangle in Sydney and completely dominated heats of the New South Wales Oaks.

Incredibly, Stewart won all three heats and qualified all five of her fillies for next weekend's $200,000 final.

Tough Tilly, Joanna and Beach Music were the undoubted stars, winning their heats with impressive efforts.

Stewart shared the riches around too with Kate Gath, Amanda Turnbull and David Moran the winning drivers, giving all three the opportunity to win next week's feature for a stable that has dominated Victorian harness racing in recent years.

The first heat saw short-priced favourite trainer Emma Stewart's Tough Tilly quickly tackle Chrissy Chic for the front and thereafter show her mettle to take the 2400m race in a 1:59 mile rate.

Kate Gath was quick to indicate her intentions to control the race from the front and the Captaintreacherous filly did the rest.

When the star Victorian youngster was able to get away with a 31.9s opening split of her final mile, Gath looked to have something in hand in the straight as Tough Tilly held off Chrissy Chic and the fast-finishing Rogue Wave, who was the only runner to make ground from back in the field.

"She had a bit of a look around which isn't something she normally does, but once she knuckled down in the straight she got to the line well," said Gath.

"It's such a big track here at Menangle it often takes the Victorian horses a run or two to adapt but this was the perfect hit-out for next week and she did the job well."

To watch the video replay of Tough Tilly winning click here

The second heat saw Stewart again provide the short-priced favourite Joanna, with Amanda Turnbull taking the reins.

Turnbull wasted no time surging to the front and the classy Somebeachsomewhere filly did enough to win.

It was not dis-similar to the first heat as they dawdled through the middle half before surging home in a 1:55.2 mile rate with the last quarters in 27.2 and 27 seconds as Joanna held off a gutsy stablemate in Platinum Sparkle with Prestige Stride third after settling behind her on the pegs and appeared to have every chance to run her down in the straight.

"I didn't want to go too slow because I know how tough she is," said Turnbull after the win.

"She was good out of the gate tonight and she was never going to let that other horse get past her in the straight.

"She never wants to do too much on her own and she'll improve on that next week."

To watch the video replay of Joanne winning click here

The third heat saw Moran cement Stewart's stranglehold on the Oaks final when the Somebeachsomewhere filly Beach Music held off a gallant Anntonia, who raced without cover the entire journey and held on well for second, with Arma Renegade third in a 1:55.4 mile rate.

"I think the trip suited her down to the ground and when she got the lead back she was able to dictate terms, which was perfect.

"This horse has been racing against some of the best fillies, like Tough Tilly and down the track she is showing the benefit of that."

To watch the video replay of Beach Music winning click here.

The final field for the NSW Oaks is:

Tough Tilly (by Captaintreacherous from Beninjurd by Art Major )

Chrissy Chic (by Major In Art from Beach Baby Beach by Jennas Beach Boy )

Rogue Wave (by Somebeachsomewhere from Perfect LIfe by Live Or Die )

Joanna (by Somebeachsomewhere from Repelem by Dream Away )

Platinum Sparkle (by Bettors Delight from Bollinger Baby by Christian Cullen )

Prestige Stride (by Sweet Lou from Bee Jays Money by Christian Cullen )

Beach Music (by Somebeachsomewhere from Musical Delight by Bettors Delight )

Anntonia (by Bettors Delight from Perfect Pennt by Christian Cullen )

Arma Renegade (by Captaintreacherous from Arma The One by Badlands Hanover )

Soviet Stunner (by Mach Three from Russian Rocket by Pacific Rocket )

Celestial Fragrance 1st em (by Terror To Love from Neavenly Scent by Rock N Roll Heaven )

Whos My Mother 2nd em . (by S weet Lou from Dancing Dixie by Bettors Delight )

By Mandy Madern