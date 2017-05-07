Stewart snares trifecta in $322,000 Final

It's rare for harness racing stablemates to fill the trifecta in any race, let alone a Group One. Yet that’s exactly what three of Emma Stewart’s runners achieved at Melton just moments ago.

With four runners in the Ladbrokes Australian Pacing Gold Final, Stewart was in a strong position to claim the glory, with a trifecta forming a dream result.

It’s not the first time Stewart has accomplished such a feat, with three of her runners completing the trifecta in an Empire Stallion Vicbred Super Series Final in 2012.

“To have the first three home in such a big races is amazing,” Stewart said. “It would’ve been even more remarkable if it was the first four, but Typhoon Tilly didn’t have much luck.

“It’s an honour just to win a Group One, but to get the trifecta is a wonderful feeling.”

Nostra Beach led home the team by outstaying her rivals with Mark Pitt in the sulky.

Driven to perfection by Pitt, the daughter of Somebeachsomewhere occupied the ‘death seat’ after beginning from the second row before accounting for Molly Kelly and Pistol Abbey.

“They did well and it was a great run from Nostra Beach,” Stewart said. “She did all the work and still toughed it out.”

Stretching her record to three wins and a second for owner Mervat Caruana, Nostra Beach provided Pitt with his first top shelf victory.

“This is something I will never forget,” Pitt said. “On the turn I was worried about what sweepers might be coming, but 100 metres from home, I knew she had them covered.”

To be given a light week, Nostra Beach will then be aimed at a Vicbred Super Series heat in June.

The two-year-old’s half-sister and stablemate, Miss Graceland – winner of last month’s Victoria Oaks - has also been targeted at the rich futurity.

The fillies are from broodmare gem Amarillen, which is also the dam of 2009 Vicbred champion Villagem.

HOOFNOTE: it is the second time a trainer has filled the trifecta in an Australian Pacing Gold Final.

Jayne Davies was the ground breaker when Espeshlimade Lombo outclassed her rivals in Brisbane in 2001.

Espeshlimade Lombo headed a stable trifecta as Lombo Bella Petite and Copy Cat Lombo filled the placings.

APG Media