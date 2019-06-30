Stonebridge Soul rallies in $300,000 Lynch

Wilkes-Barre, PA - On a typical night at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono where the speed wasn't holding well, the Somebeachsomewhere filly Stonebridge Soul sat behind a wicked backstretch duel between pacesetting second choice Treacherous Reign and favored first-over Warrawee Ubeaut, then used the Pocono Pike to earn a three-quarter length victory in the $300,000 James Lynch final for 3-year-old pacing fillies.

Tim Tetrick, winning his fourth Lynch final, sent Stonebridge Soul to the lead around Zero Tolerance and went to the quarter in :26, with Treacherous Reign on the outside finally getting to the lead beyond that station. Warrawee Ubeaut, who got away fourth, had no choice but to go first-over nearing the :54.3 half.

Warrawee Ubeaut went all-out in an attempt to clear to the lead, but Treacherous Reign would not let her by despite a :26.2 third quarter resulting in the timer flashing 1:21. The two continued to battle through the lane, with Stonebridge Soul finding clearance in the Pocono Pike and going by the embattled leaders past midstretch. Zero Tolerance had stretch room to swing wide and finished second, another three-quarters of a length ahead of Warrawee Ubeaut, with Odds On St Lucie closing for fourth ahead of Treacherous Reign.

"I was impressed with her driving her last week (second to Warrawee Ubeaut)," Tetrick noted after the race. "I was worried down the back when Yannick (Gingras, behind Warrawee Ubeaut) went up and looked like she was going to clear, but when Dexter (Dunn, Treacherous Reign) kept her out on the turn, I thought I was in a good spot."

Stonebridge Soul has six wins and six seconds in 16 career starts, with earnings of $347,266. Chris Ryder trains the improving filly for owners Henderson Farms and Robert Mondillo.

In the $50,000 Lynch consolation, Rockn Philly sat in the two-hole behind favored Trillions Hanover, then roared out of the pocket and went on to a half-length victory in 1:49.2, equaling the season's record for her age/sex/gait on a five-eighths-mile oval first set by Philly Hanover.

Trillions Hanover brushed to the top after a :26.3 quarter posted by the winner, then went on to put up fast middle fractions of :54.1 and 1:21.3. Tim Tetrick had the winning daughter of A Rocknroll Dance up on the bit coming out of the two-hole into the stretch and paced to victory, raising her earnings to $195,663 for trainer Jim King Jr. and the partnership of Tim Tetrick LLC and Jo Ann Looney-King.

