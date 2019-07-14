Stonebridge Soul wires fillies in Mistletoe Shalee

East Rutherford, NJ — Stonebridge Soul led from start to finish to capture Saturday’s $207,700 Mistletoe Shalee for harness racing 3-year-old female pacers by a neck over Tall Drink Hanover in 2:04.2 for 1-1/8 miles at the Meadowlands . Warrawee Ubeaut, the 4-5 favorite, finished third.

Tim Tetrick drove Stonebridge Soul, a daughter of Somebeachsomewhere out of Rock N Soul, for trainer Chris Ryder and owners Henderson Farms and Bob Mondillo. The filly, sent off at odds of 3-1, has won seven of 17 career races and earned $443,846.

Stonebridge Soul’s victory was her second consecutive Grand Circuit score, following her triumph in the Lynch Memorial on June 29.

“People said she got lucky in the Lynch,” Ryder said. “That was ridiculous, and she proved it tonight.”

by Ken Weingartner, Meadowlands Media