Day At The Track

Stratton and pair of 10 year-olds sweep

07:24 PM 24 Feb 2019 NZDT
Bit of a Legend N, harness racing
Bit of a Legend N in his 47th career victory
Katy Gazzini Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 23, 2019 -- Harness racing driver Jordan Stratton was seen in the presence of some pretty haughty company Saturday night (Feb. 23rd), taking both halves of Yonkers Raceway's $44,000 co-features with favored millionaire (Melady's Monet, $4.70) and favored double-millionaire (Bit of a Legend N, $3.80).

The weekly marquee trot--handicapped--was not a fair fight, with Melady's Monet moving first-up early and striding out late. Away fifth from post position No. 5 (in one notch after a defection), 'Melady' was out and moving in the second turn to go after Fearless Man (Jason Bartlett).

The one led through quickie early intervals of :27.1 and :56.4, but ws heading the wrong way by the 1:26.1 three-quarters. Melady's Monet took over soon thereafter, opening 2½ lengths entering the lane. He finished it off by 2¼ lengths in a season's=best 1:55.3.

Smalltownthrowdown (Dan Dube) couldn't match strides with the winner but did get into second, with Mostinterestingman (Austin Siegelman), DW's NY Yank (George Brennan) and Lily's Swan Pond (Joe Bongiorno) settling for the minors.

For Melady's Monet, a 10-year-old Revenue S gelding owned by Melady Enterprises and trained by Hermann Heitmann, it was his second win (54th career) in five seasonal starts. The exacta paid $28.40, with triple returned $115.50 and the superfecta paid $369.50.

Meladys Monet in his 54th career victory

There weren't many styles points for Bit of a Legend N in the week's blind-draw adult pace. From post position No. 2, he went the distance (:28, :57.2, 1:25.1; 1:53.1), holding sway over a stubborn Don Domingo N (Matt Kakaley). The latter tried it first-up from third.

The margin was a short head in 1:53.1. Imarocnrollegend N (George Brennan) was a pocket third, with Bettor Memories (Bartlett) and Shneonucrzydiamnd A (Jim Marohn Jr.) rounding out the payees.

For Bit of a Legend N, a 10-year-old Down Under son of Bettor's Delight owned by Von Knoblauch Stables and trained by Peter Tritton, it was his first win (47th career) in a pair of '19 tries. The exacta paid $13.80, the triple returned $44.80 and the superfecta paid $182.50.

Frank Drucker

