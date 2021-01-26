Strong representation of Freshman Sires at Sales

Yearlings by harness racing freshman sires Vincent, What The Hill and Downbytheseaside will go under the hammer for the first time in New Zealand at NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale in Auckland and Christchurch.

Buyers will have plenty of opportunities to get their hands on the progeny of the three former racetrack stars, with a standout line up of 59 of their yearlings catalogued for sale.

With an incredible collection of accolades from around the world behind them and now having left outstanding types, anticipation is building ahead of Vincent, What The Hill and Downbytheseaside’s first yearlings hitting the sales ring.

The Pacing Prince

Vincent

Vincent’s stock have captured the attention of the breeding industry since his first foals hit the ground in Australasia.

Strong, muscular and athletic types, the stallion’s progeny look every bit the standout prospect their sire was when he sold for A$130,000.

A stunning pacing machine, the former Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen trained entire had his career cut short just as he was set to dominate Australasia’s Grand Circuit races.

But not before he won four Group One races in the New Zealand Derby, New South Wales Derby, New South Wales Breeders Challenge and Auckland Cup.

With his blueblood pedigree, being by champion sire Art Major, from an eight-time Group One winner in Kept For Pleasure, Vincent’s progeny were destined for the sales ring.

If the demand in his first public offerings at weanling and mixed bloodstock sales are anything to go by, buyers will be eager to snap up Vincent’s yearlings at the NZB Standardbred’s National Yearling Sale.

Three yearlings by Vincent are catalogued to sell at Karaka on 13 and 14 of February.

A bumper selection of 21 have been nominated to go under the hammer in Christchurch on 15, 16 & 17 of February.

Somebeachsomewhere’s Speedster Son

Downbytheseaside

Former North American star racehorse Downbytheseaside will be out to continue his strong momentum in New Zealand at the 2021 National Yearling Sale.

Progeny of the son of late champion racehorse and sire Somebeachsomewhere were in hot demand in his first public offering in this country at NZB Standardbred’s 2020 All Age Sale.

Bidders sent a clear signal that they were impressed by what they saw in both the pedigrees and physique of Downbytheseaside’s stock as they made up three of the sale’s top-four prices.

And buyers clearly saw some of the traits that made the freshman sire a star North American racehorse.

A US$2,000,000 earner and Dan Patch Three-Year-Old Of The Year winner, with a lifetime mark of 1:48.6, Downbytheside was a dominant force in age-group racing.

An early running two-year-old, winning eight of his 13 starts, he collected big wins across North America in a standout three-year-old year banking US$1,600,000 in stakes.

A select group of 10 Downbytheseaside yearlings have been catalogued to sell at NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale.

Three will go through the sales ring at Karaka with a further seven to be offered in Christchurch.

The Squaregaiting Star

What The Hill

An injection of new trotting blood will also hit the sales ring at this year’s NZB Standardbred’s National Yearling Sale.

Another North American star, another Dan Patch Three-Year-Old of the Year award winner and a stablemate of Downbytheseaside at Woodlands Stud, What The Hill will make his debut in both the Karaka and Christchurch sale rings.

A star on the track, What The Hill banked US$1,200,000 and took a lifetime mark of 1:51.8 before being retired at the end of his brilliant three-year-old season.

Being a son of superstar stallion Muscle Hill, What The Hill was always going to be in hot demand as a stallion.

That was certainly the case in Australasia where he served a book of more than 100 mares in his first season.

A selection of 25 of the resulting progeny will be offered at NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale.

16 of those are catalogued to go through the Karaka sales ring with a further nine to go under the hammer in Christchurch.

A further two freshman sires will also debut at this year’s yearling sale.

Southwind Frank and Aldebaran Eagle are both represented by one lot each in the sale catalogue.

All yearlings by both new and established sires at the NZB Standardbred 2021 National Yearling Sale are eligible to be nominated for the lucrative NZB Standardbred Harness Million Sale Race Series.

Buyers can purchase confidently with all yearlings available to inspect during on-farm parades. NZB Standardbred and New Zealand based-agents and trainers will be available to inspect on behalf of prior to the Sale and on the grounds at the Karaka Sales Centre and Canterbury Agricultural Park.

International buyers are encouraged to participate via NZB’s new user-friendly online bidding platform, while all New Zealand-based buyers and agents are welcome to attend the physical Sale sessions in person in Auckland and Christchurch.

View the full catalogue online here.

For more information, or to get in touch with one of the NZB Standardbred team members call +64 21 939 950 or email rachel.deegan@nzb.co.nz

2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale Calendar