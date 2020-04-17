Strong Sire line up for 2020 All Age Sale

A strong line up of 28 sires available to the New Zealand breeding industry feature throughout New Zealand Bloodstock’s largest standardbred breeding stock sale, the 2020 All Age Sale to be conducted in May.

Superstar harness racing stallions have lit up racetracks on both sides of the Tasman this season and buyers purchasing from the Sale will have access to an online catalogue offered through NZB’s subsidiary gavelhouse.com Standardbred.

The catalogue is bountiful with proven, emerging and first season sires, including 21 pacing and seven trotting stallions accounting for 148 lots offered.

Freshman Crops

Three first season sires will be introduced into the market, giving buyers the opportunity to secure the stock of worldly performers.

A champion son of Somebeachsomewhere , Downbytheseaside was the Dan Patch 2017 Three-Year-Old Pacer of the Year, a multiple record breaker in USA and the equal fastest two-year-old in history pacing 1.49. With career earnings surpassing $2 million, this freshman sire will offer 35 weanlings on account of Woodland’s Stud.

Standing at Alabar Farms, four-time Group One winner Vincent ( Art Major ) is represented by nine weanlings in the catalogue. A dual Derby and Cup winner, he sold for AU$130,000 as a yearling and retired as the fastest ever three-year-old in Australasia, recording 16 wins from 19 starts.

What The Hill, standing at Woodland’s Stud has seven trotting weanlings on offer. The 12-time-winning son of the legendary Muscle Hill has accumulated $1.3 million in stakes and served a quality book of over 100 mares in his first season in Australasia.

Pacing Delights

A thoroughly deserving table-topper, Champion pacing stallion Bettor’s Delight continues to deliver outstanding results, earning the title of Leading Pacing Sire for the eighth consecutive year. His phenomenal progeny include New Zealand Horse of the Year Spankem (NZ), Lazarus (NZ) and current young gun three-year-old Ultimate Sniper (NZ) as well as proving himself as a quality broodmare sire. Standing at Woodland’s Stud, Bettor’s Delight is represented by eight lots including two weanlings, one yearling plus five broodmares.

Standing at Alabar Farms, Art Major was the leading Three-Year-Old Sire in Australia for the 2018-19 season and in the Southern Hemisphere alone he sired 823 winners who earnt over $48.3 million There are 10 Art Major progeny offered in the All Age Sale, seven of which are weanlings.

There are eighteen weanlings catalogued by successful Northern Hemisphere sire Sweet Lou and eight by the undefeated US Two-Year-Old Colt of the year He’s Watching.

Emerging sire Always B Miki recorded over $2.8 million on the track in an illustrious racing career, culminating a World Champion Pacer title. The 2020 All Age Sale will see his second crop on offer including three weanlings, with his first crop of yearlings recently selling at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale for an average of $23,525.

Other pacing sires of note include A Rocknroll Dance (6), American Ideal (2), Auckland Reactor (2), Betterthancheddar (2), Rock N Roll Heaven (3), Shadow Play (2), Sportswriter (4) and Sunshine Beach (5).

Tasteful Trotters

Buyers will have the opportunity to secure bloodlines of trotting titan and leading Australian Sire Majestic Son. With career earnings peaking at just under $2 million, the World Champion son of Angus Hall will offer five weanling lots on account of Alabar Farms.

Standing at Woodlands Stud, speedy trotter Pegasus Spur has just two lots catalogued in the Sale. The leading sire has gone on to produce progeny with outstanding track records including multiple Group One winners Speeding Spur (NZ) and Maori Time (NZ).

A Group winner in both hemispheres, Woodland’s Stud stallion Peak has sired six lots, bringing an international flair to the All Age Sale catalogue.

Adding further appeal to the bloodstock that will be on offer, all weanlings offered at the All Age Sale to be held on gavelhouse.com, are eligible to be nominated for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Sales Race Series.

Bidding opens on gavehouse.com Standardbred from Wednesday 20 May with the first Lot closing on Wednesday 27 May at 5pm (NZT).

