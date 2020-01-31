Strong Victorian entry for SA yearling sale

Benstud Standardbreds, Harvey Kaplan, Shannon Nixon and Greg Fusinato, four of the biggest harness racing players in Victorian standardbred breeding, have thrown their weight behind the 2020 Allwood Stud Farm SA Yearling Sale, to be held at the Magic Millions Complex on Sunday, March 15.

The Victorian contingent is expected to be a real force at the sale.

Benstud, who conduct breeding and agistment properties in Victoria’s Goulburn Valley and Goulburn (NSW) and who topped last year’s auction with a Captaintreacherous colt out of the Rock N Roll Heaven mare Lastovo at $37,000, will offer a four-prong consignment for the sale.

The draft includes an Art Major half-brother to the sales topping youngster who is reportedly showing plenty of promise in his early training with Tim Butt in Sydney. It is Lot 17.

Benstud is also selling a lovely Captaintreacherous filly of the Art Major mare Eily Lou Lou as Lot 19 and, in partnership with prominent NSW breeders Danny and Christie Rothwell, a big, strong colt by Roll With Joe out of Clevedon Betty as Lot 9.

Eily Lou Lou, the dam of the ‘Captain’ filly, is a half-sister to the millionaire pacer Gotta Go Cullen and is closely related to the dual NZ Cup winner Il Vicolo , the A. G. Hunter Cup winner Stunin Cullen and last year’s Inter Dominion finalist Our Triple Play.

While Clevedon Betty, a 1:57 Art Major mare, is a daughter of the prolific Harold Park winner Winmara Lass ($114,308), the dam of five sub 2:00 winners.

Harvey Kaplan, the 2012/13 Victorian Breeder of the Year and the breeder of Bling It On , Baby Bling and many others, is offering a well grown Rock N Roll Heaven filly from the Victoria Youthful Stakes winner Fon Design, a full sister to the 2YO of the Year Cuttheattitude ($410,568). She is Lot 24.

Bacchus Marsh breeder Shannon Nixon, a former president of Harness Breeders Victoria and the breeder of Group winners such as Phoenix Prince, Our Femme Fatale, Whirily School, has nominated two Art Major colts for the sale.

The first is a big, strong colt out of The Stunning One (1:58.9), a winning half-sister to six winners including this season’s multiple Country Cups winner Phoenix Prince and the Tontine victor Goonly. Lot 25 is his dam’s first offspring.

The other colt from the Nixon draft is Lot 12, a colt from the Dainty’s Daughter Classic winner Lincoln Beach Girl, a close relative of the recent WA Nights Of Thunder winner Ocean Ridge, Franco Totem (1:50) and Three Blind Mice (WA Derby).

Warragul enthusiast Greg Fusinato, the breeder of former champion juvenile Our Waikiki Beach, will present his first ever draft at the Adelaide sale.

Lot 11, a nuggety Pet Rock filly, is out of Fusinato’s noted producer Cyclone Dora, a Safely Kept mare from the family of Ride High, Safe And Sound , Massarua and Major Secret.

Cyclone Dora, the dam of the filly, has a 100 percent record at stud with three winners from three starters including the recent double Albion Park winner Change Of Mind 1:51.1 ($173,824).

The other Fusinato entry is Lot 27, a nice Sweet Lou filly from the dam of the Vicbred Super Series Bronze and Silke Plate winner Lochinvar Hugo and from the same family as last year’s top juvenile The Tiger Army, the multiple Group 1 placegetter Twist N Shout and Harry Hoo (WA Pure Steel).

Portland horseman Heath Bourke will offer two Well Said colts as part of his second draft at the Magic Millions complex on March 15.

Lot 21 is the second foal of the unraced Nimbosa, an Armbro Operative mare from the family of the NZ 3YO of the Year Pay Me Christian and the former pacing queen On Credit.

“He’s a beautiful colt who looks a readymade two-year-old,” Bourke said. “He’s the best looking colt from my entire draft.”

Bourke has also nominated a colt out of the winning Beach Towel mare Miss Gidget as Lot 1. A September foal, the neat, compact youngster is closely related to the outstanding Western Australian pacer Zakara and Im A Peregrine (WA Christmas Gift).

By Peter Wharton