Strong demand for NZ-bred Trotters

The lift in demand for the straight-out trotter has been reflected in the results achieved on Day 1 of selling at the harness racing NZB’s National Yearling Sale in Christchurch, with the aggregate, average and median figures exceeding that of last year’s result.

“There has been a tremendous development of the stand-alone trotter and for the turnover to break the million-dollar mark is a great achievement,” commented NZB Standardbred Manager Peter Lagan.

“It’s been great to experience another lift with the average reaching over $30,000, reinforcing that the trotter has really become quite a commercial product.”

With 40 lots sold this afternoon, the aggregate surpassed the seven-figure mark to close at $1,203,500 (up 26% on 2018). The average rose to $30,088 (up 16% on 2018), the median settled at $21,500, while the clearance rate was a strong 83%.

Seven lots sold for $50,000 or more with the highest-priced yearling fetching $105,000. The Love You colt, King of Love, was offered by Mansfield Farm as Lot 192 with local trainer Greg Hope the winning bidder.

“We’ve got a Love You filly at home that we are in raptures about and we couldn’t resist having a full blood brother to that,” commented leading buyer Hope who spent an aggregate of $140,000 for two lots.

Champion European sire Love You topped both the leading sire table by aggregate and average (three or more sold) having sold 10 lots for $403,500 in receipts, and a healthy average of $40,350.

Jim Connelly was active at the Christchurch Sale after making his presence felt in Auckland. Purchasing under his KPC Racing banner, Connelly secured two trotting yearlings today for a total spend of $130,000.

Selling six lots for a total trade of $163,000, Ripple Creek were the leading vendors by aggregate with their results bolstered by a Father Patrick colt (Lot 156) who sold for $50,000.

Studholme Bloodstock were the leading sire by average (three or more sold) having sold three lots at an average of $42,333, including a Muscle Hill filly (Lot 158) who made $65,000.

“It was a wonderful result for the farm,” commented Studholme Bloodstock’s Brian West.

“I’ve been in and out of the trotters for nearly three decades, and once I had spent some time in Europe, I came home convinced that we should start investing in good trotting blood – simply because we can access the best trotting sires in the world.”

The Christchurch Sale continues tomorrow with Lot 196 to Lot 401 going under the hammer from 11.00am.

All horses purchased at the National Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.

2019 National Yearling Sale Statistics - Christchurch Sale Day 1

2019 Trotting Sale Aggregate $1,203,500 Average $30,088 Median $21,500 Clearance 83% Catalogued 50 Sold 40 Top Price $105,000 Lot 192 Sassy And Sweet (B.C.) Love You - Diedre's Jewel

Top Lots

Lot Type Breeding Vendor Purchaser Location Price 192 B.C Love You / Diedre's Jewel Mansfield Farm Mr G Hope Canterbury $105,000 176 Ch.C Love You / Sun Mist M. Caig E & M Stride New South Wales $90,000 173 B.C Muscle Mass / Nice One Kenny Ardgowan Lodge KPC Racing Victoria $80,000 158 B.F Muscle Hill / Margaritaville Studholme Bloodstock Mr AG Herlihy Auckland $65,000 189 B.C Orlando Vici / Belle Galleon A. D. Edmonds Mr CW Lang Victoria $51,000 156 B.C Father Patrick / Hot Pants Ripple Creek Mr NR McGrath Cambridge $50,000 168 B.C Muscle Mass / U Dream Rosedale Farm KPC Racing Victoria $50,000 160 B.C Father Patrick / Kylie Ree N. P. Williamson Mr B Purdon Auckland $45,000 172 BR.F Love You / Sierra Roydon Lindenny Lodge Mr BM Williamson Otago $42,000 191 B.C Andover Hall / Bree Studholme Bloodstock IG & LF Thomson Southland $42,000

Leading Purchasers

Purchaser Bought Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Mr G Hope (Canterbury) 2 $140,000 $70,000 $105,000 192 KPC Racing (Victoria) 2 $130,000 $65,000 $80,000 173 E & M Stride (New South Wales) 1 $90,000 $90,000 $90,000 176 Mr B Purdon (Auckland) 2 $70,000 $35,000 $45,000 160 Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland) 1 $65,000 $65,000 $65,000 158 Mr GL Clarke (Otago) 3 $64,500 $21,500 $32,000 182 Mr GD Smith (Canterbury) 2 $56,500 $28,250 $37,500 159 Mr BM Williamson (Otago) 2 $52,000 $26,000 $42,000 172 Mr CW Lang (Victoria) 1 $51,000 $51,000 $51,000 189 Mr NR McGrath (Cambridge) 1 $50,000 $50,000 $50,000 156

Leading Vendors by Aggregate

Vendor Sold Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Ripple Creek Ripple Creek 6 $163,000 $27,167 $50,000 156 Studholme Bloodstock 3 $127,000 $42,333 $65,000 158 Rosedale Farm 5 $116,000 $23,200 $50,000 168 Mansfield Farm 1 $105,000 $105,000 $105,000 192 M. Caig 1 $90,000 $90,000 $90,000 176 Ardgowan Lodge 1 $80,000 $80,000 $80,000 173 M. Baird 2 $69,500 $34,750 $37,500 159 A. D. Edmonds 2 $66,000 $33,000 $51,000 189 G. M. Murray 3 $49,500 $16,500 $20,000 169 N. P. Williamson 1 $45,000 $45,000 $45,000 160

Leading Vendors by Average (three or more sold)

Vendor Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Studholme Bloodstock 3 $42,333 $127,000 $65,000 158 Ripple Creek 6 $27,167 $163,000 $50,000 156 Rosedale Farm 5 $23,200 $116,000 $50,000 168 G. M. Murray 3 $16,500 $49,500 $20,000 169 Dancingonmoonlight 3 $14,833 $44,500 $19,000 185

Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold)