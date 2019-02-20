Day At The Track

Strong demand for NZ-bred Trotters

01:54 AM 20 Feb 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Mansfield Farm offered the top-priced yearling today in Lot 192
Mansfield Farm offered the top-priced yearling today in Lot 192

The lift in demand for the straight-out trotter has been reflected in the results achieved on Day 1 of selling at the harness racing NZB’s National Yearling Sale in Christchurch, with the aggregate, average and median figures exceeding that of last year’s result.

“There has been a tremendous development of the stand-alone trotter and for the turnover to break the million-dollar mark is a great achievement,” commented NZB Standardbred Manager Peter Lagan.

“It’s been great to experience another lift with the average reaching over $30,000, reinforcing that the trotter has really become quite a commercial product.”

With 40 lots sold this afternoon, the aggregate surpassed the seven-figure mark to close at $1,203,500 (up 26% on 2018). The average rose to $30,088 (up 16% on 2018), the median settled at $21,500, while the clearance rate was a strong 83%.

Seven lots sold for $50,000 or more with the highest-priced yearling fetching $105,000. The Love You colt, King of Love, was offered by Mansfield Farm as Lot 192 with local trainer Greg Hope the winning bidder.

“We’ve got a Love You filly at home that we are in raptures about and we couldn’t resist having a full blood brother to that,” commented leading buyer Hope who spent an aggregate of $140,000 for two lots.

Champion European sire Love You topped both the leading sire table by aggregate and average (three or more sold) having sold 10 lots for $403,500 in receipts, and a healthy average of $40,350.

Jim Connelly was active at the Christchurch Sale after making his presence felt in Auckland. Purchasing under his KPC Racing banner, Connelly secured two trotting yearlings today for a total spend of $130,000.

Selling six lots for a total trade of $163,000, Ripple Creek were the leading vendors by aggregate with their results bolstered by a Father Patrick colt (Lot 156) who sold for $50,000.

Studholme Bloodstock were the leading sire by average (three or more sold) having sold three lots at an average of $42,333, including a Muscle Hill filly (Lot 158) who made $65,000.

“It was a wonderful result for the farm,” commented Studholme Bloodstock’s Brian West.

“I’ve been in and out of the trotters for nearly three decades, and once I had spent some time in Europe, I came home convinced that we should start investing in good trotting blood – simply because we can access the best trotting sires in the world.”

The Christchurch Sale continues tomorrow with Lot 196 to Lot 401 going under the hammer from 11.00am.

All horses purchased at the National Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.

 
2019 National Yearling Sale Statistics - Christchurch Sale Day 1

 

2019 Trotting Sale

Aggregate

$1,203,500

Average

$30,088

Median

$21,500

Clearance

83%

Catalogued

50

Sold

40

Top Price

$105,000 Lot 192 Sassy And Sweet (B.C.) Love You - Diedre's Jewel

 

Top Lots

Lot

Type

Breeding

Vendor

Purchaser

Location

Price

192

B.C

Love You / Diedre's Jewel

Mansfield Farm

Mr G Hope

Canterbury

$105,000

176

Ch.C

Love You / Sun Mist

M. Caig

E & M Stride

New South Wales

$90,000

173

B.C

Muscle Mass / Nice One Kenny

Ardgowan Lodge

KPC Racing

Victoria

$80,000

158

B.F

Muscle Hill / Margaritaville

Studholme Bloodstock

Mr AG Herlihy

Auckland

$65,000

189

B.C

Orlando Vici / Belle Galleon

A. D. Edmonds

Mr CW Lang

Victoria

$51,000

156

B.C

Father Patrick / Hot Pants

Ripple Creek

Mr NR McGrath

Cambridge

$50,000

168

B.C

Muscle Mass / U Dream

Rosedale Farm

KPC Racing

Victoria

$50,000

160

B.C

Father Patrick / Kylie Ree

N. P. Williamson

Mr B Purdon

Auckland

$45,000

172

BR.F

Love You / Sierra Roydon

Lindenny Lodge

Mr BM Williamson

Otago

$42,000

191

B.C

Andover Hall / Bree

Studholme Bloodstock

IG & LF Thomson

Southland

$42,000

 

Leading Purchasers

Purchaser

Bought

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Mr G Hope (Canterbury)

2

$140,000

$70,000

$105,000

192

KPC Racing (Victoria)

2

$130,000

$65,000

$80,000

173

E & M Stride (New South Wales)

1

$90,000

$90,000

$90,000

176

Mr B Purdon (Auckland)

2

$70,000

$35,000

$45,000

160

Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland)

1

$65,000

$65,000

$65,000

158

Mr GL Clarke (Otago)

3

$64,500

$21,500

$32,000

182

Mr GD Smith (Canterbury)

2

$56,500

$28,250

$37,500

159

Mr BM Williamson (Otago)

2

$52,000

$26,000

$42,000

172

Mr CW Lang (Victoria)

1

$51,000

$51,000

$51,000

189

Mr NR McGrath (Cambridge)

1

$50,000

$50,000

$50,000

156

 

Leading Vendors by Aggregate

Vendor

Sold

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Ripple Creek

          

Ripple Creek

6

$163,000

$27,167

$50,000

156

Studholme Bloodstock

3

$127,000

$42,333

$65,000

158

Rosedale Farm

5

$116,000

$23,200

$50,000

168

Mansfield Farm

1

$105,000

$105,000

$105,000

192

M. Caig

1

$90,000

$90,000

$90,000

176

Ardgowan Lodge

1

$80,000

$80,000

$80,000

173

M. Baird

2

$69,500

$34,750

$37,500

159

A. D. Edmonds

2

$66,000

$33,000

$51,000

189

G. M. Murray

3

$49,500

$16,500

$20,000

169

N. P. Williamson

1

$45,000

$45,000

$45,000

160

 

Leading Vendors by Average (three or more sold)

Vendor

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Studholme Bloodstock

3

$42,333

$127,000

$65,000

158

Ripple Creek

6

$27,167

$163,000

$50,000

156

Rosedale Farm

5

$23,200

$116,000

$50,000

168

G. M. Murray

3

$16,500

$49,500

$20,000

169

Dancingonmoonlight

3

$14,833

$44,500

$19,000

185

 

Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold)

Sire

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Love You

10

$40,350

$403,500

$105,000

192

Father Patrick

6

$34,917

$209,500

$50,000

156

Muscle Mass

9

$28,389

$255,500

$80,000

173

Majestic Son

5

$14,600

$73,000

$20,000

162

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Walk the Red Carpet with Heather & Heather
20-Feb-2019 04:02 AM NZDT
Seven from nine for Brian Loney
20-Feb-2019 01:02 AM NZDT
"Diva" wins Survivor Series Final at Miami Valley
19-Feb-2019 11:02 AM NZDT
NZ bred takes first Open Pace at Saratoga
19-Feb-2019 10:02 AM NZDT
Horseman Eddie Dunnigan passes at age 80
19-Feb-2019 10:02 AM NZDT
Gymnast coach also trains horses at Meadows
19-Feb-2019 03:02 AM NZDT
Miami Valley Open Trot goes in 1:55
18-Feb-2019 11:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News