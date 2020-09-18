Strong entry for Ready To Run Sale

A total of 23 harness racing two-year-olds – 21 pacers and two trotters – including two from New Zealand - have been nominated for the inaugural Nutrien Equine Ready To Run Sale to be held in November.

The online sale will be conducted from 10am on Friday, November 20 until 4pm on Sunday, November 22 coinciding with the Breeders Crown Finals weekend at Melton.

Horses will be ‘breezed up’ at Menangle on Sunday, November 1, Shepparton on Wednesday, November 4 and in NZ’s South Island at a track and date to be confirmed.

Nutrien Equine standardbred manager Mark Barton said: “The sale will offer another opportunity for breeders of young horses to sell their stock besides the yearling sales.

“Lochinvar Art is one of the products of the ready-to-run concept.”

Many of Australasia’s leading trainers and breeders have thrown their weight behind the sale including Luke McCarthy, Rickie Alchin, Mark Jones (NZ), Benstud Standardbreds, Lauriston Bloodstock, Nick Hooper, Paul Graydon, Reibey Farm and Rhiannon Park.

Fifteen sires will be represented at the sale including stock by established sires such as Art Major, American Ideal, Rock N Roll Heaven, Well Said, Sportswriter, Western Terror, Shadow Play, Betterthancheddar, Sir Lincoln, For A Reason and Love You and emerging sires in Betting Line, Heston Blue Chip, Bling It On and Cardigan Boko.

A Well Said-Bettor Abs 2YO filly in the Sale

The entry includes half-brothers to the Melton Mares Championship winner Sophies Ideal 1:53.5 ($150,979), Islay 1:52.8 ($218,117), Valbonne (1:55.4) and promising trotter Mar Pacifico and half-sisters to the Breeders Crown champion All Eyes On Us 1:51.4 ($307,515), the prolific Albion Park winner Tennyson Bromac 1:53.4 ($139,837) and Spy Major (1:53.9) and close relatives of the Group 1 winners Gotta Go Cullen, Happy Asset, Lombo Skyrider, Awesome Armbro, Philadelphia Man and Tandia’s Courage.

A Heston Blue Chip 2YO gelding in the sale

Pedigrees and pre-registration details will be available in early October.

For further information visit www.nutrienequine.com.au

Peter Wharton