Former international trotting star Volstead , who recently commenced stud duties at Dublin Valley Farm in Ohio, has served more than 100 mares in his first season at stud in Australasia.

Standing at Haras Des Trotteurs’ property at Ballarat in Victoria, Volstead’s excellent fertility has enabled sufficient frozen semen to be stored for export to Europe to meet an expected high demand there.

The Group 1 winning son of Cantab Hall has proven very popular with ‘down under’ breeders, especially those looking for the same sireline as Father Patrick .

Breeders include Duncan McPherson of Aldebaran Park who has sent Sundonna (the dam of Maori Time) among a quartet of richly bred mares, while renowned French breeder Jean Dubois, has sent his Group winning mare My Tribeca to Volstead’s court.

In New Zealand, David and Catherine Butt’s five-time Group 1 winner Habibti, was recently served by Volstead while the breeder of the new Inter Dominion champion Winterfell, Trevor Casey has sent a handful of mares to the stallion including four-time Group 1 winner Arya and last season’s Breeders Crown winner Show Gait while the half-sister to Stent and Arya, Rae Galleon and her nine-win daughter Daenerys Stormborn were also bred to him.

Volstead and Örjan Kihlström after victory in the Sweden Cup

Also in Australia, the former Casey bred Needle, the half-sister to Inder Dominion champion Winterfell was also served by Volstead as was the dam of Great Southern Star winner Sparkling Success, Diamond Insitu.

Other top Australian producers served by Volstead include Karaka Tooth, the dam of star trotter Red Hot Tooth, as were the dams of Group 1 winners Fabrication and Aldebaran Eve.

Group 1 winner Right Interest, dam of Group 1 winner Aimforthemoon, multiple Group winner Maorisfavouritesun’s dam Maori Daunou, 15-win Group placed mare Prettylilangeleyes, Group 3 winner Natural, Group 1 placed Four Lillies, Group 1 placed 13-win mare Suelaurian and eight-win mare Brochel Bow were also served in Australia.

An outstanding and imposing (16 hands) individual, Volstead was bred in the USA and became an International Champion.

Pat Driscoll, of Yabby Dam Farms, sent Group 2 matriarch and La Coocaracha winner Arboe, Group winner Ima Bourbon Girl, Group placed Ballyronan and royally bred French mare Dream Island were also served by Volstead.

Other mares served by Volstead in NZ included the Group 3 winner Princess Mackendon, I Got Rhythm, a seven-win daughter of Allegro Agitato, Blue Jacket, the dam of Foot Tapper and Glenferrie Sunbird, The Earth Moved, a six-win mare from the family of Monbet, Lara Lass, a Sundon full sister to dam of Sundee’s Son, and Gemstone, the dam of rising star Woodstone.

In North America Volstead has started breeding mares already at Dublin Valley Farm and owner Robert Hersberger says that the semen is exceptional and it looks like he could breed up to 20 mares a day. Robert Hersberger says that his book is nearing full and closed and advises breeders to confirm their bookings as soon as possible.

Volstead is a European Group 1 winning stallion. He was a winner of 23 races, including the prestigious Sweden Cup, defeating top horses such as Elitloppet winners Ringostarr Treb and Magic Tonight on multiple occasions.

Volstead is by Cantab Hall , now a proven sire of sires including Father Patrick, Uncle Peter, My MVP and Explosive Matter.

To view a full pedigree of Volstead click on this link.

Volstead winning The Sweden Cup Final

Peter Wharton