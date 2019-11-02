Strong winning claims for Boyd

by Jonny Turner

Canterbury trainer Stephen Boyd and leading reinsman Blair Orange are set to rock Saturday’s Forbury Park meeting.

They will combine with three runners, with each looking to have strong winning claims.

Walk All Over You is the first of two runner Boyd and Orange will combine with that are named after songs by the rock band AC/DC.

Walk All Over You comes in to race 2 after fading out of his debut at Addington, last week.

The 4yr-old has drawn barrier two on the second row and is set to follow out an outsider in Carter.

What kind of a run through that horse allows Walk All Over You could have a big effect on whether he will be faced with a tough trip again, Boyd said.

“He goes alright, he will need a bit of luck and it will depend on where he gets to from that second row draw.”

Walk All Over opened the $5 second equal favourite with rival Tuapeka Jesse. The pair will clash $2.10 early favourite, Bono Brown.

The Graeme Anderson starts for the second time this campaign following his strong resuming run for third, behind Hands Up Jack at Forbury Park earlier this month.

Boyd will start another horse named after a song by Australia’s biggest selling band when Whole Lotta Rosie starts in race 3.

The 3yr-old goes in to the 2200m standing start after winning a qualifying trial in sedate time at Ashburton.

Boyd said he was happy with that effort and that Whole Lotta Rosie had the scope to produce a more impressive effort in her race debut.

“She is a nice wee filly, she will improve a lot because she has only been off the place twice.”

“She didn’t qualify in a flash time, but she did it well.”

“She goes nice, she is a typical wee Bettor’s Delight, she does everything right.”

“She is in with a right, royal show to be fair.”

Whole Lotta Rosie opened the $4 favourite for race 3.

Bookmakers rated both Cotton Socks and Dynamite on the second line of betting at $4.60.

Virginia Cool brings a patchy formline in to race 4 for Boyd and Orange.

The trainer is hopeful the 4yr-old can turn her fortunes around on Saturday from barrier 6.

“She is going well enough, but she hasn’t had much luck to be fair.”

“She has and awkward enough draw, but I would expect her to go pretty well.”

Virginia Cool opened at red hot $1.75 win odds with bookmakers.

Oamaru trotter Springbank Lachie will start for the first time since May in race 6, Saturday’s feature trot.

The Phil Williamson trained 5yr-old trialled at Ashburton last week, running second to Overzealous, to prepare him for his return.

Springbank Lachie opened the $3 favourite for race 6 ahead of Sea Rover, who was at $3.20.

Sea Rover will have his first start for Waikouaiti trainer Amber Hoffman today.

The 7yr-old, who has not started since March, won a trial at Oamaru earlier this week.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ