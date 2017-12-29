Stunning start for lauded reinsman

Metropolitan trainer-driver Colin Brown enjoyed a night at Harold Reid Paceway to begin the new Albany Harness Racing Club season last Friday, landing four winners on the eight-race program.

Brown, one of WA’s most successful reinsmen, won half the card at the season opener, with Arma Rich Girl, Fortunate Adda, Maxentius and Eden Franco all successful.

Eden Franco started a red-hot $1.50 favourite in the night’s feature race the $8500 Libby Harding Pace (2258m), and settled outside the leader Mighty Flying Deal for the majority of the race.

On the final lap Eden Franco briefly hit the front before Mighty Flying Deal fought back on the inside nearing the home corner, but the short-priced favourite did enough in a terrific battle nearing the line to win by 1.6m, which handed Brown his fourth.

Earlier Brown drove four-year-old gelding Maxentius to victory in the Premium Custom Homes Pace (2258m) after downing fellow fancy All Jokes Aside by 7.6m at the line.

Three-year-old filly Fortunate Adda scored her third career win, making ideal use of the front row draw as Brown had her outside the leader in running before holding off Clovelly Spirit by 2.4m at the finish.

Brown also won the opening event on the card with Arma Rich Girl, who jumped a $17.80 chance on the tote, to edge out $1.30 favourite Captured Delight by a neck in a thrilling finish to the Formation Homes 3YO Pace (2258m).

Short-priced favourite All About The Cash proved too strong in race 2 for trainer-driver Lang Inwood, while concession driver Madeleine Young prevailed in another tight result, and Mr Nickel won by a half head over Crimson Floyd in race 3.

Albany trainer Charles Draper also tasted success on opening night after Snowball Mackenzie won at his first start for the new stable, scoring a dominant 8.8m win in the last race.

AHRC will hold their second meeting this Sunday night, featuring the annual New Year’s Eve Cup Stakes.

By Cameron Newbold

