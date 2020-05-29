Stylish win by Sioux Princess

By Jonny Turner, Harness News Desk

Sioux Princess has emerged from lockdown with a Forrest Gump style attitude and she showed it off with a stylish win at Addington on Thursday.

Like the character from the hit 1994 movie, the Mark Jones trained trotter simply wants to run. And fast.

Sioux Princess came in to Thursday’s rating 40-51 event after running her rivals ragged to score at last week’s Addington trials.

The 5yr-old then put in an almost identical performance to win when racing resumed at Addington on Thursday.

Jones said he puts Sioux Princess’s new attitude down to her recharging during lockdown.

“She has had quite a bit of hard racing, so I just think the freshen up has probably done her good.”

Before her trial and race wins, strong front-running performances were never a strong point for Sioux Princess.

“It is funny because in a race down south one day she got to the front and then stopped to a walk,” Jones said.

There was no walking for Sioux Princess in Thursday’s 2600m event.

Once driver Samantha Ottley took the mare to the front with just under two laps to go her rivals never got a look in.

Sioux Princess should be a regular at Addington through the winter.

Jones plans to race the mare week to week now that harness racing is back up and running.

The trainer’s stable star, Stylish Memphis, is set to rejoin his Burnham barn in the coming weeks.

The New South Wales Oaks winning 3yr-old is currently jogging with owner, Wayne Higgs.

Stylish Memphis was to campaign in Queensland during the winter, but her trip was cancelled after changes were made to the races she was to contest.

