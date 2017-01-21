Sudden death of top sire Mach Three

01:02 PM 21 Jan 2017 NZDT
Mach Three
Mach Three

It’s with tremendous sadness that we advise of the passing of Mach Three this morning. Mach Three has become one of the most influential harness racing stallions in the world.

The great horse broke his hind leg in the paddock and, in the shocking face of absolutely no alternative, the incredibly difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him.

It was a privilege to be able to care for Mach Three at Alabar NZ and be part of one of the most influential careers in harness racing.

He will be greatly missed but we gain solace from the fact that his true legacy is only just starting to unfold through the deeds of his siring sons and grandsons and also his daughters.

Our heartfelt condolences and appreciation go out to the Muscara family.

Today is a very hard day but the journey has been a pleasure.

Respect is earned. Mach Three will always be remembered at Alabar with the utmost respect.

