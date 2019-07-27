Sugars gets one up on dad

A muddy Greg Sugars after his fifth winner for the night at Shepparton, the Justin Torney-trained Mister Joe Major

Ace Myrniong harness racing driver Greg Sugars now has one up on his legendary father Ross.

The father and son are household names when the kitchen table conversation turns to trots and had both driven five winners at a meeting on two occasions - that was until earlier this week.

A rugged-up Greg headed up to a cold and muddy Shepparton with a full book of driving engagements at the 10-race fixture and scored a "fab five" to go one clear of his dad, on that score, at least.

Sugars, who is based with his wife Jess Tubbs at "Larajay Farms" in the beautiful hamlet of Myrniong (population of around 400), posted doubles for Jess and for former South Australian Greg Norman and the fifth winning drive for Justin Torney.

"I did think on paper I had a few chances, but you don't start putting ticks beside them because there's always something that can upset the apple cart," the respected reinsman said.

"The two horses that Jess had running had been working nicely at home, so I was reasonably confident there. And Greg Norman (who is making Charlton his home at present) has his team going along very well."

The Norman pair were Gozo ( Shadow Play -Gigglybits ( Die Laughing ) and ever-consistent Edwin Bromac ( Mister Big -Elly Bromac ( Badlands Hanover ). Success for Jess was with BetAmerica ( American Ideal -Splendid Bet ( Bettors Delight ) and Huli Nien ( Rock N Roll Heaven -Soho Cannes ( Royal Mattjesty ). Justin Torney's winner was Mister Joe Major ( Art Major -Little Fib ( Village Jasper ).

Ross Sugars landed five winners on a card at Gawler on August 12, 1980, and Globe Derby Park on June 27, the following year. Greg performed the feat at Maryborough on January 23, 2013, and then three months later at a Melton meeting.

"I'm not expecting dad will be too concerned I've got one up on him," Greg laughed.

"He's semi-retired now, but helps us out around the stables, which is awesome. He has a bit of experience behind him!"

Greg is the third generation of the Sugars harness racing dynasty, a powerhouse stable in South Australia in the 1970s and 1980s.

Greg's grandfather, 94-year-old Len is a Hall of Famer and still an active follower of the sport, but copping the wrath of stewards in 1977 opened the door for his young son Ross, who had just gained his B Grade Driver permit.

Ross burst onto the scene, driving three winners at his first three drives: Red Score, Hallett and Perkandi. It was a world record back in November of 1977 and could quite easily still stand.

The famous harness racing family relocated to Victoria over 14 years ago and has continued to make a huge impact.

Myrniong, situated 15 kms west of Bacchus Marsh, was established among lush wheat fields that provided prospectors with a food source during the gold rush of the 1850s. These day's it's providing a more than lucrative location for a hard-working and talented racing couple!

Jess has had 370 starts for the season with 64 wins and 90 placings while Greg is on the cusp of recording his best-ever season with 237 winners and 353 placings at an impressive win-place to starts ratio of nearly 47%.

His record of 257 victories was posted in 2012/13, while two seasons later he was just three short of that number, finishing with 254.

"If I could have a few more nights such as at Sheppparton, I'd be right on track for a personal best," Greg quipped.

"I honestly didn't know where I was up to, but it has been a great season. I always seem busy I can tell you that much."

Sugars has topped the ton in the past 12 seasons (including the current one) in Victoria, with eight of these being over the 200-winner threshold.

