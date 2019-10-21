Sultan D'Or rocks tote board at 135-1; Berube 5 wins

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Harness racing trotter Sultan D'Or and driver Sylvain Lacaille rocked the tote board at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday, winning the sixth race trot at odds of 135-1.

It was the highest win payoff, $272.10 to win, $79.40 to place and $15.10 to show across the board, in the eight-year history of H3R since its revival from bankruptcy by the Quebec Jockey Club. The prior record win payoff was $204.50 by Classic Mondiale (Pierre Luc Roy) in 2016.

The sixth race saw Sultan D'Or and Lacaille get away in sixth place from post eight until the field reached the backstretch when Lacaille moved Sultan D'Or to the outside, found live cover and then tipped three-wide, looping the field.

Then on the final turn, Sultan D'Or was first-over against race leader Mr Logan Mirox (Michel Audet), and they worn him down by the finish wire with Sultan D'Or winning by three-quarters of a length in 2:02.

Mr Logan Mirox was second with SOS Turbo (Tyler Jones) third.

It was the fifth win this year for Sultan D'Or. The ten-year-old gelded son of Newtown is owned and trained by Pierre Turcotte of Trois-Rivieres. Sultan D'Or never started in a harness race until he was eight years old.

It took until the fifth race on Sunday before harness racing driver Pascal Berube did not win a race.

Why? Because Berube did not have a drive in the fifth race.

The Portneuf-Station resident was at his best in winning the first four races on the program, especially the third race featured Preferred Pace with Hooter Shooter.

The short field of just five starters in the third race Preferred Pace saw Surf Report (Tyler Jones) go right to the lead with race favorite Maracasso (Carol Voyer) leaving but then taking a tuck behind Surf Report to the opening quarter mile in :27.2.

Voyer then pulled the pocket and came first-over against Surf Report by the half mile marker in :56. The action heated up as Maracasso could not pass by Surf Report as Berube moved second-over with Hooter Shooter.

By the three-quarters in 1:25.1, Voyer cleared to the lead with Maracasso but now had to contend with Hooter Shooter and Berube on the final turn.

Hooter Shooter had a full head of steam and collared Maracasso as they came down the stretch and hung game to win by a half length in 1:55. Maracasso was second with Histoire Enchantee (Stephane Gendron) third.

It was the ninth win this year for Hooter Shooter. Sire by Badlands Hanover, the six-year-old gelding is owned and trained by Marc Andre Simoneau of Trois-Rivieres and paid $6.00 to win.

Berube was not done yet on the afternoon card as he won the ninth race with Bemmo Image ($5.10), making it five wins on the program.

Track Notes: Trainer Marc Andre Simoneau sent out two winners from his stable to lead all trainers. Live racing resumes next Sunday, October 27 with first race post time at 1:00 pm. For more information, free race program and to view the H3R live via the internet, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.