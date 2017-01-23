600,000Huf Evnyito DIJ at Kincsem Park

January 21, 2017 - The 2017 Kincsem Park trotting season began Saturday on a chilly day at Budapest with the harness racing feature being the Evnyito DIJ raced over 1800 meters autostart for a 600,000Huf purse.

Recent import and 1.1/1 favorite Sultana Jet scored easily in 1.19.1kr for driver and co-owner Gyorgy Horvath. Imre Fazekas trains the fine six year-old daughter of Igor Font -Art Deco- Diamond Way that Pimri Bi co-owns. Sultana Jet was imported from Germany and was bred by Toniatti Giacometti SS Agricola. 15.8/1 Kozsakert (7f Wall Street Banker -Viragos- Surefire Lobell ) was second for driver Andras Gaspar and third was 5.2/1 Ruby Reeves (7g Wall Street Banker -Jade-Valley Guardian) handled by Balazs Juhasz.

On the undercard was a victory in the Hidalgo DIJ (purse 360,000Huf, 1980 meters distance handicap) in 1.20.3kr by 3/1 Timoko RL (4m Doctor Sugar RL -Triestina- Golden Goal ). Overcoming a 40 meter handicap the recent import from Serbia was driven by trainer Imre Fazekas for owner Arizona d.o.o.. The lightly raced colt was bred by Stable Sport Line of Belgrad, Serbia.

The Akos Handicap (purse 360,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) went to the 1.21.1kr timed, 3.7/1 odds, veteran mare Mountain Bambi (10f Victor Victor -Give Me Five- Lindy’s Crown ) that was reined by Emese Vezer for trainer Emil Csordas. She is owned by Sun System Kft and Laura Pekker.

Congratulations also to Kincsem Park for their excellent website redesign: www.nlkft.hu.