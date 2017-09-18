Sultana Jet wins featured Uli DIJ

September 16, 2017 - Gyorgy Horvath piloted his (co-owner) Sultana Jet (6f Igor Font -Art Deco- Diamond Way ) to another harness racing victory Saturday (her fourth straight win and seventh in ten 2017 outings) in the featured Uli DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 2400 meters autostart) at Kincsem Park. The winning team defeated Ordog Hegeduse (9g Medic Hanover -Dallar- Magnus ) with Ferenc Nagi II up and third was Szacharin (6f Vanito -Inzulin- Valley Guardian ) for trainer/driver Istvan Papp.

Race time was 1.19.1kr over the extended distance and the winner (#6) is pictured.

The undercard showed the Istis Jerez DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) and the 1.17.6kr timed winner was Unika Vik (4f Cantab Hall -Nashville OM- Uronometro ) for Balazs Juhasz. Timoko RL (4m Doctor Sugar RL -Triestina- Golden Goal ) was second for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas. Third was Beatrix Galindo AT (4f Tony Oaks -Boa Vista Vita- Just Has A Vision ) for Tibor Hajnal.

Thomas H. Hicks