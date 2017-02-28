Sultana Jet wins Wind Scot DIJ

February 25, 2017 - The even-money favorite Sultana Jet (6f Igor Font -Art Deco- Diamond Way ) held bravely for a length victory in Saturday’s harness racing featured Wind Scot DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) at Kincsem Park. Co-owner Gyorgy Horvath was again the pilot for trainer Imre Fazekas and Pimri Bt., the other co-owner.

The quick stepping mare (shown below) has won two straight in as many 2017 appearances and has a 4-1-0 slate in five starts since import. Toniatti Giacometti SS SAgricola bred this mare. 6.8/1 Bimbo de Chenu (5f Scipion du Goutier -Ovive de Chenu- Casino des Sports ) was second for Tibor Hajnal, also trainer. 9.5/1 Nacho Nico (10g Belami -Icecandy Star- Endless Sands ) was third for Emese Vezer. Race time was 1.17.1kr.

The undercard included the 400,000Huf Buvesz DIJ (distance 1900 meters autostart) and 1.4/1 Tiara Boss (5f Wall Street Banker -Peace Force Pro- Kosar ) scored in 1.19kr for Zoltan Ozvar, also trainer, and owner Arizona doo of Serbia. She scored for the second time in five 2017 starts. The Cedrus DIJ (purse 360,000Huf, 1960 meters voltstart) went to 7.1/1 Bonjour Evo (4f Donato Hanover -Real Live Woman- Angus Hall ) timed in 1.22.5kr for trainer/driver Sandor Varga and owner Antioch Arani SRO (CZE). This win was her first since import for Finland. The Nyakas Handicap (purse 360,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) went to 1.18.6kr timed and 2.1/1 Passion Grif (8g Varenne -Sex Appeal OK- Lanson ) with trainer Laszlo Kolozsi at the lines. Finally, the Nyeretlenek Versenye (purse 360,000, 1900 meters autostart) went to 5.4/1 Villeneuve (3m Pilgrims Taj -Brisco Emma- Brisco Robertto ) for driver Zoltan Gyolai (amateur), owner Gyolai Racing, and trainer Laszlo Kolozsi. Race time was 1.21.3kr.

Quality trotting continues every weekend at the beautiful Kincsem Park facility. Visit their new website www.nlkfu.hu.

Thomas H. Hicks