Summer Of Glory to be All Stars' greatest tilt

Dominant New Zealand harness racing trainer Mark Purdon says he has never tackled a Summer Of Glory campaign with such a strong hand.

The All Stars stable will unleash a fab four on the Victorian summer carnival, with Lazarus, Smolda, Have Faith In Me and Titan Banner on course for the state’s flagship races.

“This is a very strong hand,” said Purdon, who co-trains with Natalie Rasmussen. “I have never had four eligible horses for this level of an event.”

The master trainer outlined his Victorian assault today.

Titan Banner and Smolda, the latter fresh off Inter Dominion and SA Cup triumphs, will likely face-off against Lennytheshark for the January 21 $120,000 PETstock Ballarat Cup. Resuming stablemate Have Faith In Me has been geared towards the night’s $18,000 free for all, while Lazarus is a “wait and see”.

January 28 then brings the $400,000 Eynesbury Victoria Cup, which Purdon said Lazarus, Titan Banner and Have Faith In Me would likely contest, taking on the Vics including David Aiken’s stable heavyweight Hectorjayjay.

Smolda will then attempt to defend last year’s win in the $500,000 Del-Re National Hunter Cup, likely with another showdown against Lennytheshark. Smolda will “probably” be joined by Have Faith In Me and “possibly” Titan Banner. Lazarus will contest the night’s Edgell Sidewinders Four-Year-Old Bonanza.

Elsewhere, Purdon’s super three-year-old Vincent is favourite for the VHRSC Victoria Derby, and Purdon said “he has been impressive lately. I wouldn’t put him in (reigning Derby winner) Lazarus’ class, but he has been very impressive”.

Team Purdon will also bring Prince Fearless to contest the trotting events, but his performance would dictate whether that includes the $300,000 Prydes Easifeed Great Southern Star, with Purdon stressing his hope had been a level below the top rung.