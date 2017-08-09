Fastest two-year-old in North America 1:50.3

CAMPBELLVILLE, August 7 - Summer Travel became North America's fastest two-year-old of the season with a dominating 1:50.3 harness racing performance in Monday's $39,800 Dream Maker Final at Mohawk Racetrack.

The son of Western Ideal improved to three for three by putting on a show against five rivals in the series finale.

Driven by Louis Philippe Roy, Summer Travel got away third in the early stages, while Trump That moved up to take the lead away from Albergo Hanover at the opening-quarter in :27.4.

Summer Travel got his cue to go entering the backstretch and rushed to the lead, posting a half of :56.1. The Casie Coleman trainee proceeded to pace back-to-back :27.1 quarters to leave his rivals well behind and pull off a sensational 9¾ lengths victory in a stakes record 1:50.3.

Trump That finished second, while Albergo Hanover was third.

A $35,000 yearling purchase at Harrisburg, Summer Travel appears to be the next big star for his connections of West Wins Stable, Mac Nichol and Calhoun Racing Limited.

"He's been impressive since day one," said Coleman. "He's really special. He shows a ton of speed.

"I was worried about him, he's got a bit of a high stepping gait to him. I loved him as a yearling, but then when he had his gait I was a little bit worried about that, but it's obviously not slowing him down any."

Coleman, who has trained many top colts, had high praise for where Summer Travel ranks at this point.

"None of them had done what Summer Travel's done this early and he's doing it so easy, like you could see the plugs were in tonight. I've had a little bit of sickness, allergies that I've been battling with him and he's honestly not even 100 per cent yet, but I'm going to have him 100 per cent when it's time next month."

Coleman confirmed that Summer Travel is being pointed towards the Grand Circuit events coming up at Mohawk, including the Nassagaweya, Champlain and Metro.

Summer Travel paid $2.70 to win.

Summer Travel

While the Dream Maker Series concluded Monday, the Pure Ivory Series for two-year-old trotting fillies kicked off with a pair of $14,000 divisions.

Conway Hall filly Shazamm was able to power by rivals in the stretch to win the first division in 1:58 for driver Chris Christoforou and trainer Renaldo Morales III.

A $12,000 Harrisburg purchase, Shazamm was coming into Monday's start off a victory on July 31 at Ocean Downs in Maryland. The rookie trotting filly now has two wins in three starts and $16,775 earned for owner Dan Clements.

Shazamm paid $14.90 to win.

Shazamm

Rick Zeron trainee Courtney Hanover broke through with a strong 1:56.3 winning performance in the second split. The daughter of Cantab Hall converted off a two-hole trip to break her maiden and post the nation's fastest two-year-old trotting mile of the season.

Courtney Hanover, who had been racing in Pennsylvania Sires Stakes recently, was a $47,000 yearling purchase at Harrisburg and is now one for four with $10,500 banked for owners Rick Zeron Stables, Paul Marion, Bruno Dipoce and Howard Taylor.

She paid $13.10 to win.

Courtney Hanover

The second leg of the Pure Ivory will take place next Monday (August 14). Live racing continues Tuesday night at Mohawk. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie