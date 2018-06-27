$2 million Sun Stakes, Dr. J and Foiled Again

Saturday, June 30th, the very best of the best harness racing trotters and pacers in North America will descend upon the Downs at MohegaSun Pocono in Northeast PA for Sun Stakes Saturday, when the stars shine SO bright.

All eyes will be on the filly Manchego, now 15 for 15, clocking the fastest in the Earl Beal Jr. Memorial Trot eliminations of 1:52.4, with the gelding Crystal Fashion missing by a nose. She starts from post 6 and will once again be “against the boys”.

Also in the spotlight will be North America Cup winner Lather Up, entering the final of the Max Hempt Memorial off his powerful 1:49 win in the eliminations, looking like he still had plenty left in the tank for driver Montrell Teague. Lather Up, 7-for-7 this year for trainer Clyde Francis, starts from the not-easy post 7.

Ben Franklin 2014 winner McWicked returns to this superstar field, which includes Heaven Rocks A and All Bets Off, who won his elimination after favorite Sintra (also in the final), crossed the wire first but was placed back for a violation of the pylons rule. The James Lynch Memorial is equally full of star power, with Kissin’ In The Sand drawing the difficult 9 post, and Youaremycandygirl looking to get back to winning form.

The Downs is thrilled to welcome the incomparable Foiled Again on Saturday, racing in the third, a conditioned pace. The 100th win in the illustrious career of the “Richest Standardbred of all time” is within his grasp! Foiled Again won the Franklin here in 2013, setting the World Record in his elimination of 1:48, and returning for a thrilling final on a sloppy track in 1:49.2.

The day begins with a special Meet and Greet with Julius “Dr J” Erving in the Racing Lobby at 4:30pm This is a wristband-only event, with wristbands being distributed at 1:00pm. A Racing Rewards card is required, and only the distributed authorized photos will be signed.

Also on Saturday, the first 300 fans will receive a souvenir cooler pack. Coupon is required and in the live racing program, available starting at 11:00am. Redemption is between 9:00PM and 10:00Pm in the lower Grandstand bar. The promotion is one per fan, while supplies last, with their Racing Rewards card.

Post Time is 7:00pm, with plenty of seating on the apron and patio, as well as free self-parking and free admission. Patio and apron bars will be open with ice cold beverages, and there’ll be a food tent. No off-property food or beverages are permitted.

Racing for the track in Northeast PA continues through November 17 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday.