Sunday action at Harrah's Philadelphia

Beautiful weather and a great crowd made for an exciting day of harness racing on Sunday (April 30) afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia.

The featured event of the day was race eight, a pace for non-winners of $20,000 in their last 5 starts, going for a purse of $17,500. The heavy favorite going in was Ron Burke Trainee Always At My Place (Yannick Gingras). The 6-year-old gelded son of Always A Virgin was coming off of even efforts in the George Morton Levy Series at Yonkers Raceway. He finished second in his most recent effort at the Hilltop against established aged pacer Santa Fe Beachboy. The race-favorite got away in mid-pack position early, beginning a long-uncovered grind just shy of the half. A duel ensued with the red-hot Bettor Memories (Dave Miller), who brushed to the lead past the quarter. A 4-year-old son of Bettor's Delight , Bettor Memories began to pull away at the top of the stretch to win by a little more than a length, stopping the clock in 1:50.4 for his second straight win.

He is owned by Gus Dovi, and trained by Nifty Norman. Longshot Gallic Beach (Jonathon Roberts) finished second, while Donttellmeagain (Tim Tetrick) was flying late to be third. The winner paid $6.20. Always At My Place tailed off to finish fourth.

In other action, Gilbert Garcia-Herrera trainee Dojea Solo (George Napolitano Jr) overcame post 8 to win one of two divisions of a non-winners of $15,000 in their last 5 races on the pace. The 5-year-old gelded son of Palone Ranger used the pocket trip to his advantage, out finishing the grinding Jeneral Patton (Dave Miller) and the leader El Bloombito (Tim Tetrick) in the final strides.

The mile was completed in 1:51.2. He paid $26.80 to win.

The second division was taken by Mister Daytona A (Andy McCarthy). The 5-year-old was making his North American Debut, after winning 15 of 21 starts in Australia. He overcame a long-uncovered trip to defeat Ron Burke pupil Voracity (Yannick Gingras) in 1:51.4. He is owned by Albert Abdala III, and trained by Brewer Adams.

Harrah's Philadelphia races live every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday with a first post of 12:40 PM. Harrah's is also racing live this Saturday (Derby Day) with a 12:40 PM Start.

Michael Bozich