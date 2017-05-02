Day At The Track

Sunshine Beach book full and closed

Photo by Mark Hall/USTA

Blue Chip Farms is pleased to announce that the harness racing stallion Sunshine Beach’s book is full and closed for 2017.

The World Champion son of Somebeachsomewhere is having a tremendous year in the breeding shed for a third year stallion with a total book in excess of 180 mares, highlighted by Fancy Creek Funny, Dam of One More Laugh ($2.6mm)

This is exceptional for a third year stallion and demonstrates how pleased breeders are with his 2016 and 2017 foals, and their confidence in Sunshine Beach as the next top stallion in Canada. 

On behalf of Seelster Farms and the Sunshine Beach Syndicate, Blue Chip thanks the breeding community for such strong support.

Sunshine Beach beating Captaintreacherous

Captaintreacherous tasted defeat for the first time as a three-year-old, and much like when his father Somebeachsomewhere lost for the first time at 3 it took a world record performance to do it. Sunshine Beach and Brian Sears paced a dazzling 1:47.4 mile to equal the fastest mile ever on a five-eighths mile track

Stallion Name

