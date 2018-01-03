Sunshine Beach book full and closed

Wallkill, NY January 2 – Blue Chip Farms is pleased to announce that the book for World-Class Harness Racing Pacer, Sunshine Beach is full and closed for 2018.

“We are happy to see so many smart breeders and owners happy with Sunshine Beach’s offspring thus far and appreciate their continuing support.” said Tom Grossman, Principal at Blue Chip Farms.

Sunshine Beach bred 135 mares in Canada in 2015, 159 mares in 2016 and 199 mares in 2017.

Captaintreacherous tasted defeat for the first time as a three-year-old, and much like when his father Somebeachsomewhere lost for the first time at 3 it took a world record performance to do it. Sunshine Beach and Brian Sears paced a dazzling 1:47.4 mile to equal the fastest mile ever on a five-eighths mile track

Sunshine Beach