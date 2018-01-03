Day At The Track

Sunshine Beach book full and closed

07:26 AM 03 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Sunshine Beach, harness racing
Sunshine Beach
Dave Landry Photo

Wallkill, NY January 2 – Blue Chip Farms is pleased to announce that the book for World-Class Harness Racing Pacer, Sunshine Beach is full and closed for 2018.

“We are happy to see so many smart breeders and owners happy with Sunshine Beach’s offspring thus far and appreciate their continuing support.” said Tom Grossman, Principal at Blue Chip Farms.  

Sunshine Beach bred 135 mares in Canada in 2015, 159 mares in 2016 and 199 mares in 2017.

Captaintreacherous tasted defeat for the first time as a three-year-old, and much like when his father Somebeachsomewhere lost for the first time at 3 it took a world record performance to do it. Sunshine Beach and Brian Sears paced a dazzling 1:47.4 mile to equal the fastest mile ever on a five-eighths mile track
 
Sunshine Beach
 
 

Sunshine Beach

Other world-class Blue Chip pacers are still available, including Roll With Joe and American Ideal in New York. Shadow Play and Bettor’s Delight remain open in Canada but are filling quickly.

Champion Trotters, Credit WinnerDevious Man and E L Titan round out a solid Stallion roster at Blue Chip Farms this year. Credit Winner's Leading money winning son at $1.38M, Devious Man, stands for $4,000 while Muscle Hill’s son, E L Titan, stands for $6,000. 
 
For booking inquiries, please contact Jean Brown-Clearwater, Jbrown@bluechipfarms.com or Ed Amezcua, eamezcua@bluechipfarms.com.
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Running Aces announces live racing schedule
03-Jan-2018 13:01 PM NZDT
Phoenix Warrior N gets lightning lane win
03-Jan-2018 13:01 PM NZDT
Yonkers Raceway begins its 238 day program
03-Jan-2018 10:01 AM NZDT
Newport Sassy is Wednesday's headliner
03-Jan-2018 09:01 AM NZDT
Sunshine Beach book full and closed
03-Jan-2018 07:01 AM NZDT
USHWA President's Awards
03-Jan-2018 07:01 AM NZDT
Wild Wanda tames foes
03-Jan-2018 06:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News