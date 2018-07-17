Sunshine Sprint winner in drivers seat

Pint-sized pocket rocket Tact Tate is in the box seat.

The dual Group One winner landed a knockout punch when he rattled along the Albion Park sprint lane last Saturday night to secure the Gr.2 $50,540 Garrards Sunshine Sprint defeating Celestial Arden and Ohoka Punter in 1:53.0.

This weekend, he will take his place in the Gr.1 $200,540 UBET Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship and look to complete the big Sunshine State double.

And recent history is on his side.

Twelve months ago, millionaire pacer Hectorjayjay landed both features while champion pacer Im Themightyquinn also did the double back in 2014.

Im Themightyquinn set a track record of 1:50.4 when successful in the Sunshine Sprint, the record still stands.

“The Albion Park Harness Racing Club has a proud and rich history; the names on the rolls of honor are a clear indication of the champion qualities required to succeed at this high level. The fact that Tact Tate has the chance to complete the double only adds to the excitement of the night.” APHRC Chairman David Fowler said.

The feature this week will be staged over the staying distance of 2680m and Tact Tate boasts strong credentials at the distance range.

Prepared by Amanda Turnbull, the McArdle gelding scored a great victory in the Gr.1 $100,000 Bohemia Crystal FFA at TABCORP Park, Menangle over the distance of 2400m while he also scored a victory in the Gr.2 $50,000 Treuer Memorial at Bankstown over the distance of 2540m last year.

If successful, connections will pocket an extra $50,000 while a $15,000 bonus will be paid out if he is placed second or third courtesy of Racing Queensland and UBET.

Following the barrier draw, Tact Tate will start from gate six and looks the likely early leader again after crossing from the outside gate last week.

Gambling giant UBET has installed Tact Tate as a $4.80 chance.

The Steve Turnbull trained Atomic Red is listed as the punters elect at $3.20.