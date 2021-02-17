Super Bowl champ Devin White now an owner



Teefey said that the number of foals born in 2020 was 354, up from 144 born in 2018. And while that's a far cry from the peak of 2,535 horses born in 1984, it's solid growth that can be built on.





Horse breeding is labor intensive and it has taken decades to establish a program in Illinois. Illinois horse breeding farms create many agricultural jobs, and the economic ripples are felt throughout the state from grain and hay farmers, to blacksmiths, grooms, and equipment dealers. "We're looking forward to growing the sport again in Illinois," said Fairley. "A new racetrack is expected to be built within the next few years which will allow us to race more days and purses should continue to increase as well. I'm hopeful." From Mack Communications Horse breeding is labor intensive and it has taken decades to establish a program in Illinois. Illinois horse breeding farms create many agricultural jobs, and the economic ripples are felt throughout the state from grain and hay farmers, to blacksmiths, grooms, and equipment dealers. Illinois was once the premier harness racing state in the nation hosting the prestigious Hambletonian at the DuQuoin racetrack. Years of disinvestment by the state led to the near collapse of an industry that at its peak employed nearly 40,000 people. That all changed when racetracks in Illinois were allowed to compete with land-based casinos by adding table games and slot machines to racetracks in 2019. Once those racinos are up and running, the money that they generate will be invested into purse winnings.

"You have to be optimistic in this business," said Teefey. "Illinois-bred horses are a great value right now. Illinois isn't flooded with horses the way some other states are and there are lots of good racing opportunities. Combined with the new revenue from casino gaming, it's a good time to buy a racehorse here."