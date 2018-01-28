Day At The Track

Super field upstaged in $200,000 Derby

04:07 AM 28 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Grant Dixon with the Victoria Derby Trophy Colt Thirty One, harness racing
Grant Dixon with the Victoria Derby Trophy
Stuart McCormick Photo
Colt Thirty One
Stuart McCormick Photo

Australian Pacing Gold eligible youngster Colt Thirty One has registered his second harness racing Group One victory.

Triumphant in last season’s Qbred Final at Albion Park, Colt Thirty One upstaged a super field in tonight’s $200,000 Victoria Derby at Melton.

Trained and driven by Grant Dixon, the son of Mach Three overcame a second row draw to beat fellow APG eligible three-year-old Poster Boy by a metre.

“I couldn’t be happier with him,” Dixon said. “He had no luck when third here in the Breeders’ Crown last season, so to come back and win the Derby is fantastic.

“We’ve always had a big opinion of him and his record speaks for itself.”

Thrilled with the colt’s performance, Dixon has extended his interstate campaign to include next month’s New South Wales Derby at Menangle.

“I will give him a light week now as we go to Sydney for the Derby,” Dixon said.

Stretching his record to 10 wins and three placings from 15 starts, Colt Thirty One rated 1:54.2 over 2240 metres, slashing nine-tenths of a second off Lazarus’ race record set in 2016.

7 9:32pm VHRSC VICTORIA DERBY FINAL (GROUP 1) 2240M
$200,000 3YO. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 COLT THIRTY ONE      Sr3 11 Grant Dixon Grant Dixon   $ 19.60   PRU 6 INC SWAB
  BAY COLT 3 by MACH THREE CA out of CHARM PERSONIFIED (PERFECT ART USA) 
Owner(s): Solid Earth Pty Ltd 
Breeder(s): Solid Earth Pty Ltd
2 POSTER BOY      Fr7 7 Emma Stewart Chris Alford 1.20 $ 4.40   PRS RAS W2 3WLT SWAB
3 THE DEVILS OWN NZ      Sr5 13 Mark Purdon Natalie Rasmussen 4.70 $ 35.40   PRU W1 3WL
4 SPANKEM NZ      Fr4 4 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon 6.70 $ 5.90   PRS GS L SLM 3 HUE USL D/F
5 MARAETAI      Fr3 3 Emma Stewart Nathan Jack 9.90 $ 8.80   PRS GS L SLE 5 HUE
6 LUMINEER      Fr6 6 Ange McDowall Jason Lee 11.40 $ 2.00 fav  PRS 3WET L 1 QUER
7 MAJOR TIMES      Sr1 8 Emma Stewart Gavin Lang 11.70 $ 30.80   PRU HO INC 8 HUE
8 THE BROOKLYN BRAWLER NZ      Sr2 10 Phillip Walters Phillip Walters 21.50 $ 154.00   PRS 3WM 2
9 TAM MAJOR      Fr2 2 Emma Stewart Rodney Petroff 22.40 $ 315.00   GS 4
10 LITTLE PEANUT      Sr4 12 Jess Tubbs Greg Sugars 24.10 $ 102.00   PRU 10 3WLT
11 CORZIN CHANGE NZ      Fr5 5 Emma Stewart Mark Pitt 91.90 $ 365.00   3WE 7 TIRE LCRT
r CODE BAILEY NZ      Fr1 1 Margaret Lee Glen Craven   $ 19.00    
Scratchings
 
YANKEE ROLLER 9
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:39:0 Mile Rate: 1:54:2 Lead Time: 43.1
First Quarter: 29.7 Second Quarter: 30.6 Third Quarter: 27.9 Fourth Quarter: 27.7
Margins: 1.2m x 3.6m
 

APG Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Dover Downs Extra -#9 1/26/18
28-Jan-2018 00:01 AM NZDT
Opulent Yankee again at The Big M
27-Jan-2018 18:01 PM NZDT
Motu Moonbeam N takes $40,000 Open
27-Jan-2018 17:01 PM NZDT
Fox Valley Reggie takes Carl Becker Pace
27-Jan-2018 16:01 PM NZDT
Award for stallion manager extraordinaire
27-Jan-2018 10:01 AM NZDT
Large Winter Blooded Horse Sale
27-Jan-2018 10:01 AM NZDT
Integrity Rulings now available for free
27-Jan-2018 09:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News