Super field upstaged in $200,000 Derby

Australian Pacing Gold eligible youngster Colt Thirty One has registered his second harness racing Group One victory.

Triumphant in last season’s Qbred Final at Albion Park, Colt Thirty One upstaged a super field in tonight’s $200,000 Victoria Derby at Melton.

Trained and driven by Grant Dixon, the son of Mach Three overcame a second row draw to beat fellow APG eligible three-year-old Poster Boy by a metre.

“I couldn’t be happier with him,” Dixon said. “He had no luck when third here in the Breeders’ Crown last season, so to come back and win the Derby is fantastic.

“We’ve always had a big opinion of him and his record speaks for itself.”

Thrilled with the colt’s performance, Dixon has extended his interstate campaign to include next month’s New South Wales Derby at Menangle.

“I will give him a light week now as we go to Sydney for the Derby,” Dixon said.

Stretching his record to 10 wins and three placings from 15 starts, Colt Thirty One rated 1:54.2 over 2240 metres, slashing nine-tenths of a second off Lazarus’ race record set in 2016.

7 9:32pm VHRSC VICTORIA DERBY FINAL (GROUP 1) 2240M $200,000 3YO. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings YANKEE ROLLER 9

Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:39:0 Mile Rate: 1:54:2 Lead Time: 43.1 First Quarter: 29.7 Second Quarter: 30.6 Third Quarter: 27.9 Fourth Quarter: 27.7 Margins: 1.2m x 3.6m

