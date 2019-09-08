Superb undercard at Vincennes Saturday

The Gr. II Prix de Basly today at Paris-Vincennes (monte, purse 100,000€, 2175 meters, three year olds) produced an upset winner in 24/1 Gee (3f Brutus de Baily -Qualine du Rib) with Mathieu Mottier the harness racing jockey for owner/trainer Bruno Bourgoin.

It was only the second career win in 23 starts for the winner that now has life earnings of 178,730€. Race time was 1.13.4kr and the winner was quite impressive and never threatened. The 14/1 Gainsborough (3m Bird Parker) was second for Romain Derieux, also the trainer. Then 106/1 Greta du Chatelet (3f Utokyt ) took third for Antoine Dabouis ahead of 36/1 Grande Avenue (3f Royal Dream ) and 3/1 Gospel Pat (3m Uriel Speed ). The 8/10 favorite Gala Tejy finished seventh.

The Prix Emile Wendling (purse 53,000€, 2700 meters, three year olds European) saw 3/1 Gondoile Jenilou (3f Goetmals Wood -Pirogue Jenilou) score in 1.14.6kr with breeder/owmer/trainer Louis Baudron at the lines for her fifth career score in seven starts. Her life earnings are now 82,720€.

The 11/1 Grand Art (3m Prodigious -Real Artist) was second for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Paul Hagoort and Stall Rita. This was a recent purchase from breeder Jean Philippe Dubois. 10/1 Alcide Roc (3m Daguet Rapide -Inga Allmar) took third for Filippo Rocca and trainer Fausto Barelli.

Gondoile Jenilou

Gondoile Jenilou with breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron

The Gr. III Prix Joseph Aveline (purse 66,000€, 2850 meters, 13 starters, four year olds) saw 7.2/1 Frisbee d’Am (4m The Best Madrik -Miska des Rondes) score timed in 1.13.9kr. Alexandre Abrivard teamed this Richard Westerink trainee to his eighth career victory in 30 starts now for 258,340€ in life earnings,

The 4/5 favorite Freyja du Pont (4f Quinoa du Gers ) was a distant second for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and 18/1 Fashion Queen (4f Ready Cash ) was third with Eric Raffin teaming this Philippe Allaire pupil. This race was the Q+ race of the day and the exact order payoff was 1.560.00€ to 442 winning ticketholders. The Q+ pool was 4,748,504€and over 9,124,000€ was wagered on the race.

Frisbee d’Am

Veteran trotteurs then contested the Prix d’Eaubonne (purse 49,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters) with victory to the Sweden invader and 1.9/1 favorite Amazing Dynamite (7m Great Challenger-Kibo Dynamite) that Tomas Malmqvist trains and Franck Nivard drove. Race time was 1.12.2kr.

The 9/1 Furious Francis (8g Love You -Twigs Mellow) was second gamely off a strong death seat journey with trainer Bjorn Goop the pilot. 10/1 Valentino Strix (8g Going Kronos -Affrodite Sund) was third for Christophe Martens, ahead of 26/1 Carthago d’Ela and 7.7/1 Champion d’Or.

Amazing Dynamite

The Prix du Mont Saint Michel (purse 58,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 11 starters) produced a 1.13.3kr timed score for the even-money favorite Calaska de Guez (7f Pomerol de Laumac-Miss de Guez) with trainer Jean Michel Bazire at the lines for owner Ecurie Vautors. Calaska earned her 20th career victory in 48 starts now for 408,000€ earned.

The 11/1 Dragon des Racques (6m Love You) was second with Alexandre Abrivard up and third went to 3.7/1 Crazy Charm (7g Prodigious -Know How) reined by Bryan Coppens for trainer Pierre Vercruysse,

Calaska de Guez

The Prix Aubrion du Gers (purse 33,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 13 starters) was next after a delightful video tribute to the late great champion. This race was a good one and went to 9/2 odds Duke Josselyn (6m Royal Dream -Tena Josselyn) clocked in 1.13.2kr under the guidance of reinsman Eric Raffin and owner/trainer Etienne Dubois. Yvan Bernard bred this now inner of 103,980€.

The even-money favorite Duc d’Idee (6m Royal Dream -Riche Idee) was second reined by Jean Philippe Dubois for his Ecurie Victoria Dreams and trainer Philippe Moulin. 12/1 Dandy du Bourg (6g Prince d’Espace ) was third for pilot David Thomain.

Duke Josselyn

The Prix des Montier en Dei (Gr. III, purse 74,000€, 2850 meters autostart, 10 European starters) completed the superb card today and it went to 8/10 odds favorite Violetto Jet (5m From Above- Nicciolaia Jet) reined by Franck Nivard and clocked in 1.14.5kr with a superb last 500 (the clocking was 1.15.4kr with 500 meters to go). Philippe Billard (Souloy-Billard) trains the winner for Scuderia d’Alessandro Raffaele Srl., as Violetto Jet won for the fourth time in seven starts in FR. His life earnings increased to 197,292€.

The 1.6/1 Portland (5m Ganymede -Eiffel Bi) was second for Bjorn Goop and third went to 22/1 Inge In Heaven (6f Orlando Vici) with Franck Ouvrie the teamster.

Violetto Jet