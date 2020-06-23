Superstar Somebeachsomewhere Son for Empire

The sensational 2017 O’Brien 2-Year-Old of the Year Stay Hungry p,2,50.2; 3,1:47.3 ($1,303,709) will be available to Australasian breeders this coming season through Empire Stallions.

In one of the best crops in recent history, Stay Hungry defeated the best of his generation on his way to accumulating 12 wins & 6 placings from 25 lifetime starts at 2 & 3 while banking over $1.3 million in earnings.

From the minute Stay Hungry first stepped onto a racetrack, it was evident this son of Somebeachsomewhere was destined for greatness. In his very first 2YO trial at Mohawk Raceway, Stay Hungry blew by his competitors with a :27.4 final quarter to win in 1:55 by over 9 metres!

Stay Hungry was an impressive winner in his race debut winning comfortably by 8 metres in 1:53.1 at Mohawk. The very next week, Stay Hungry maintained his healthy appetite for winning with a first-up victory in the $97,880 Champlain Stakes.

Stay Hungry ’s two-year-old season was highlighted by his sweep of the $600,000 Breeders Crown at Hoosier Park in Indiana. In his elimination, Stay Hungry moved from third at the head of the stretch to race by his challengers and win easily in 1:50.4. Stay Hungry ’s performance in the Final was nothing short of spectacular. Racing in 6th position late in the mile, Stay Hungry charged off the final turn with a sizzling last quarter of :26.3 crossing the finish line first to win by two lengths. His co-owner, Brad Grant of Ontario, was very excited with the colt’s victory. “It’s so rewarding” said Grant. “My dad owned Bettor’s Delight and won this race with him in 2000. For me to win this race with Stay Hungry means so much.”

Stay Hungry returned at three to high expectations – and he did not disappoint. In 16 starts, he won 6 races placing 5 times and earned a further $767,967 while lowering his lifetime record to a red-hot 1:47.3.

Stay Hungry captured two legs of the Pacing Triple Crown – The Cane Pace and The Messenger Stake. In the $334,000 Cane Pace, Stay Hungry turned in yet another stellar performance. At the three-quarter mark, Stay Hungry was sitting ninth but with an amazing turn of speed, he was able to brush by the field with a last quarter of :25.4 to win in a new lifetime record of 1:47.3!

The Cane Pace

In the $500,000 Messenger Stake, Stay Hungry showed his versatility leading every step of the way to win in 1:52.1 over Yonkers Raceway’s rain soaked half-mile oval.

Stay Hungry displayed his grit and determination in the $91,000 Bluegrass Stakes battling widest of all in a four-horse stretch sprint over Lexington’s famed Red Mile to win in a searing 1:48.2. Stay Hungry also won the $63,340 Simcoe Stakes at Woodbine in 1:49.3 in one of the most thrilling stretch duels of the season.

Other wins included an elimination for the North America Cup in 1:50 flat at Woodbine in Canada and an elimination for The Meadowlands Pace in 1:49 neat.

Stay Hungry retired at three to begin stallion duty at the prestigious Hanover Shoe Farms in the extremely competitive state of Pennsylvania where he has served full books of quality mares in both 2019 and 2020.

It’s no wonder Stay Hungry excelled on the racetrack - his pedigree is pure royalty. His sire, the late Somebeachsomewhere needs no introduction. From only 8 North American crops to race, Somebeachsomewhere is the sire of 750 winners from 943 foals, 605 in 1:55, 97 in 1:50 or faster and the winners of over $133 million. He became the only sire in history whose progeny earned over $20 million in a single season. In Australia, Somebeachsomewhere has sired 271 winners from 338 starters who have earned $17.9 million including the standout Group 1 Champions Our Waikiki Beach p,1:50.4 ($1,017,614), Menin Gate p,1:54.3 ($574,758) and Petacular p,1:55.6 ($454,083) – just to name a few.

Stay Hungry ’s dam is the World Champion My Little Dragon p,1:48.1 ($2,318,623) by Dragon Again out of the mare My Little Pretty. My Little Dragon is one of the greatest mares ever to grace the racetrack winning 24 races with 13 seconds and 7 thirds from 55 lifetime starts. A multiple Breeders Crown Winner, My Little Dragon was the USA 2-Year-Old Pacing Filly of the Year and voted the North American Older Pacing Mare of the Year in 2008. Her world record of 1:48.1 was the fastest mile ever by a female pacer.

To date, My Little Dragon is the dam of 7 foals of racing age for 6 winners with 3 in 1:51 and all 6 in 1:55 or faster.

Stay Hungry is a magnificent dark bay stallion standing 15.3 hands who was a fierce competitor with tremendous heart and a strong will to win, outstanding conformation and excellent fertility. A $150,000 yearling purchase, his trainer Tony Alagna said “ Stay Hungry was the most correct yearling I have ever purchased.” And that speaks volumes coming from Tony, one of North America’s premier conditioners, who also trained the sports leading stallion Captaintreacherous.

“We are very excited with the addition of Stay Hungry to our lineup this season” said Empire principal David James. “ Stay Hungry is by far one of Somebeachsomewhere’s best sons and his credentials speak for themselves. He is an exciting outcross stallion that we feel will complement and advance nearly every popular bloodline in the southern hemisphere. We believe Stay Hungry will continue to carry on the legacy of his esteemed sire and play a significant role in the future of down under racing.”