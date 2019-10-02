Superstar making her mark as a mum

The darling of Australian harness racing for the past decade is now a mum.

Brilliant pacing machine Frith ( Four Starzzz Shark -Jackie Kelly (Albert Albert), who amassed almost $1.2 million in a sensational career, recently dropped a filly foal by Sweet Lou USA.

Well-known Wagga horseman Bernie Kelly, who bred and owns Frith with his wife Dianne, said the breeding game could be a little trying at times.

"We've missed out with her over the past couple of years. So yes, it is very exciting," Kelly said.

"Both the mare and foal are healthy - and they're being well looked after!"

For the past 22 years, the couple has been based at their "Illinois Stables" at Wagga and Kelly, 82, has been a successful and long-time stalwart of the industry.

"I think I first got involved in the late 1950s. We've certainly had great deal of luck over the years with some nice horses. Frith was the best," he said.

The new-born foal is the latest generation in Bernie and Dianne's highly successful standardbred dynasty, going back to a filly named Illinois, purchased by Kelly before the pair were married.

She produced Bernie's Sister (sired by Gay Reveller), who had Rich Sister (Richmond). She in turn produced Miss Paula (Tompkins Hanover).

Miss Paula won 22 of her 64 starts, but her achievements in the breeding barn were out of this world. She had 14 foals including Albert Kelly ($322,000), Mcraes Mate ($482,000) and Greg Kelly ($345,000) along with lightly raced Jackie Kelly, four starts for three wins ($6500).

But Jackie Kelly, a daughter of Albert Albert, was to leave her mark as a broodmare. Her third foal was none other than Frith, a winner of 39 races (eight at Group One level) and 14 placings from 63 starts.

Her other foals were Jack Hall (16 wins, 27 placings $81,000), Jack Rustler (4w, 36p $44,000), Night Reveller (1p), Stening (20w, 18p $148,000), Sophie Stening (5w, 11p $27,000), Molly Kelly (15w, 13p $304,000), Delightful Jackie (2w, 3p $26,000), and Jacquelyn Annie (1w, 3p $10,000) who is still racing.

The Kellys have taken Jackie Kelly to Four Starzzz Shark on four occasions for Frith, Molly Kelly and an unnamed 2016 bay filly. The mare was also served last breeding season.

Frith, who thrilled harness racing fans wherever she went, captured the 2yo $100,000 Woodlands Stud Bathurst Gold Tiara Group One Final in March, 2012. Then three months later she won a semi-final of the $25,000 Alabar Breeders' Challenge before running fourth in the $125,000 final to Married to the Mob.



The scintillating Frith in action

Her three-year-old season was awesome with wins in the Victorian Oaks second heat and $100,000 Group One final; Bathurst $40,000 Gold Bracelet Group Three final; WA Oaks, the Breeders' Challenge and Breeders' Crown.

She was the toast of her three-year-old term, with HRNSW unanimously crowning the exciting filly as Horse of the Year. The awards continued in 2015 when Frith was named NSW Aged Mare of the Year and her mother being awarded NSW Broodmare of the Year.

After winning her first four races of her career (Young, Leeton and two at Bathurst), it would have been most fitting for the super mare to retire on a winning note. Frith got beaten at Menangle on February 25, 2017, in her grand finale. But she didn't go down in the $200,000 Ladyship Mile without a fight, beaten a whisker by A Piccadilly Princess (Nat Rasmussen) in 1.50-4!

And for trivia buffs, Bruce Harpley drove Frith to 29 of her wins. Others to taste victory with the bonny mare included Luke and Todd McCarthy, Chris Voak, Ashlee Grives, Kerryn Manning, Nathan Xuereb and Jake Stockton.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura