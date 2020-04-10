There's no one in Tasmanian harness racing who had more at stake from the State's COVID-19 racing shutdown than Ben Yole.

And yesterday Tassie's biggest trainer, with around 80 horses in work, was the happiest he's been in some time.

The State called a 30-day halt to racing on April 2, and Yole was among the industry participants becoming anxious at the prospect of a mounting financial burden and knock-on animal welfare concerns.

But Yole, based at Sidmouth, near Launceston, was full of praise for the Tasmanian Government's announcement of financial support for the three codes of racing.

Under the assistance package, released by the Minister for Racing, Jane Howlett, each horse kept in work will be subsidized $35 per day.

"The money on offer doesn't cover all the costs, but it will certainly go a long way to helping us along," Yole said.

"All the owners are aware they will have to pick up a bit of slack."

Yole, who recently landed the 800th win of his training career, said happily he would now be able to retain staff and keep his team "ticking over".

"There will just be regular jog work because there's no point in giving the horses fastwork until we get a definite date as to when racing might resume," the 35-year-old said.

"They've actually just enjoyed a 10-day break. We tossed them out onto some green grass which was fantastic. But they've been back in work and they're fit, so when an announcement is made, they will be quickly near the top of their game," he said.

"The stewards will be checking on stables as to numbers of horses that are in training, which is fair enough.

"We had to push hard for the rescue package and next we will be proactive as to when we might able to be back into action. Everyone is hoping it will be after that initial 30-day period, but we'll have to wait and see."

Yole said there had been many anxious people waiting to hear the full details of the relief package.

He said some owners had lost their employment or business through the coronavirus pandemic.

"The operating costs in feeding horses and ensuring their welfare are massive. Without racing they had no chance of recouping anything. There's going to be a shortfall with the rescue package, but we'll all battle through."

The impacts on Tasmanian racing of the shutdown underline what's at stake for mainland States still being permitted to race.

Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and WA have all introduced various restrictions aimed at ensuring racing can continue without a public health risk.

Measures include limits on raceday and stable staff and regional racing arrangements in Victoria and New South Wales to limit movement of participants to their own local area. The temperature testing of all raceday staff, trainers, drivers and strappers is now required before admission, and social distancing requirements are strictly enforced at all meetings.

"The measures are in place to ensure that harness racing complies with all bio-security requirements of the Victorian and Federal Government and must be adhered to if racing is to continue under the current restrictions," said Harness Racing Victoria Integrity Manager Brent Fisher.

"Cooperation by industry participants will help us all to continue racing for as long as possible, but any breaches may place the future of racing in jeopardy," he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura