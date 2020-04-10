Day At The Track

Support package keeps Tassie trainers "ticking over"

11:00 AM 10 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Ben Yole,Harness racing

There's no one in Tasmanian harness racing who had more at stake from the State's COVID-19 racing shutdown than Ben Yole.

And yesterday Tassie's biggest trainer, with around 80 horses in work, was the happiest he's been in some time.

The State called a 30-day halt to racing on April 2, and Yole was among the industry participants becoming anxious at the prospect of a mounting financial burden and knock-on animal welfare concerns.

But Yole, based at Sidmouth, near Launceston, was full of praise for the Tasmanian Government's announcement of financial support for the three codes of racing.

Under the assistance package, released by the Minister for Racing, Jane Howlett, each horse kept in work will be subsidized $35 per day.

"The money on offer doesn't cover all the costs, but it will certainly go a long way to helping us along," Yole said.

"All the owners are aware they will have to pick up a bit of slack."

Yole, who recently landed the 800th win of his training career, said happily he would now be able to retain staff and keep his team "ticking over".

"There will just be regular jog work because there's no point in giving the horses fastwork until we get a definite date as to when racing might resume," the 35-year-old said.

"They've actually just enjoyed a 10-day break. We tossed them out onto some green grass which was fantastic. But they've been back in work and they're fit, so when an announcement is made, they will be quickly near the top of their game," he said.

"The stewards will be checking on stables as to numbers of horses that are in training, which is fair enough.

"We had to push hard for the rescue package and next we will be proactive as to when we might able to be back into action. Everyone is hoping it will be after that initial 30-day period, but we'll have to wait and see."

Yole said there had been many anxious people waiting to hear the full details of the relief package.

He said some owners had lost their employment or business through the coronavirus pandemic.

"The operating costs in feeding horses and ensuring their welfare are massive. Without racing they had no chance of recouping anything. There's going to be a shortfall with the rescue package, but we'll all battle through."

The impacts on Tasmanian racing of the shutdown underline what's at stake for mainland States still being permitted to race.

Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and WA have all introduced various restrictions aimed at ensuring racing can continue without a public health risk.

Measures include limits on raceday and stable staff and regional racing arrangements in Victoria and New South Wales to limit movement of participants to their own local area. The temperature testing of all raceday staff, trainers, drivers and strappers is now required before admission, and social distancing requirements are strictly enforced at all meetings.

"The measures are in place to ensure that harness racing complies with all bio-security requirements of the Victorian and Federal Government and must be adhered to if racing is to continue under the current restrictions," said Harness Racing Victoria Integrity Manager Brent Fisher.

"Cooperation by industry participants will help us all to continue racing for as long as possible, but any breaches may place the future of racing in jeopardy," he said.

 

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Doping scandal a long-term boost for Racing
10-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Anthony MacDonald on The Alumni Show
10-Apr-2020 06:04 AM NZST
Obituary: John T. Butler Sr.
10-Apr-2020 06:04 AM NZST
Webinars on the racing industry - Covid-19
10-Apr-2020 05:04 AM NZST
Announcers highlight Post Time Thursday
09-Apr-2020 21:04 PM NZST
Fern Paquet, Jr. wins four of five Olympia qualifiers
09-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZST
Spring mixed sale cancelled
09-Apr-2020 02:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News