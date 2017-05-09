Support tips vital funds into cancer fight

About $20,000 will pour into the coffers of the McGrath Foundation after another fantastic Pink Ribbon Day at Cobram Harness Racing Club.

Led by tireless driver Donna Castles, the day was the result of a lot of hard work and was “a wonderful community effort”, said club secretary Bob Watson.

“The support of the trots female drivers has been fantastic, particularly their amazing efforts in the last three years to swell funds raised,” Mr Watson said. “2017 was an absolutely superb effort.”

Last Thursday was the seventh running of the fundraising day, which started with a ceremony featuring local community groups and clubs, who lit candles in memory of those who have been through breast cancer.

In the lead-up, female drivers involved in the day's invitational race sold a huge amount of raffle tickets, fuelled by both their hard work and the major raffle prize, a Missile Sulky valued at $6050 from Dux in Brisbane.

Female drivers racing on the day wore pink pants to mark the occasion, with many also wearing a set of McGrath Foundation colours. They proved a good luck charm with Rebecca Bartley wearing them when teaming with Danny Thackeray to record a win with Scrawl in the two-year-old pace. Stacey Towers also donned the colours when she took out race four driving Chevaux Rainbow for Mark Lee.

In the main event, the Antica Murrina Paul Roberts Jewellers Pace, it was Tiana McMahon who got home along the sprint lane to win with nine-year-old Lights and Music for trainer Colin Godden.

In the presentation Ms McMahon thanked her fellow female drivers, the club and sponsors for supporting the day. Mr Godden took home a set of pink hopples thanks to sponsors Trot Pace.

Runner-up Heyjoshandco, who was piloted by Donna Castles for trainer Dave Farrar, received a horse rug thanks to Saddleword Shepparton, and third placegetter Celtic Music, for Bryce Campbell and Rebecca Bartley, was awarded a pink headstall donated by Juanita Breen from Avenel Rug and Harness. Janelle Bunfield also sponsored an encouragement award for the women's race, which was awarded to Rebecca Bartley.

Castles was a driving force behind the day, pouring in hours of work to ensure it was a success and much needed funds would be raised for the foundation, as well as organising shirts worn by all female drivers involved in the race. The shirts were sponsored by Pollys Equine Transport, Nikkita Ross Photography and Carbine Chemicals, who also donated products to all trainers involved in the drivers invitational. Long-time generous supporters Ranvet supplied a product to all winning trainers.

Mr Watson was thrilled with the day.

“The event could not happen without the continued generous support of the Cobram and district community over seven years, providing trophies for all the races programmed and the trainers awards in the lady drivers' race," Mr Watson said. "It's just a wonderful community effort."

The major prize was won by Jack Trainor from Menangle.

