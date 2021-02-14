Day At The Track

Surge in key indicators at opening session

07:27 PM 14 Feb 2021 NZDT
Session topper Lot 122 purchased for $300,000 by Stonewall Stud.
After an incredible start to NZB Standardbred’s Auckland session at the 2021 National Yearling Sale, all key critical indicators have increased dramatically on last year’s figures. 

Day One of trading kicked off with a strong benchmark after the Sale broke NZB Standardbred records selling 107 lots for a total turnover of $5,370,500, increasing more than 20% on last year’s aggregate.

The average rose to $50,192, with the median increasing to $40,000, while the clearance rate settled at a standout 82%.

NZB Director and Operations Manager James Jennings was ecstatic after a solid day of trading in Auckland.

“We have had a phenomenal start to our yearling sale, with significant rises in all key metrics.”

“Our aggregate has increased by 23 percent, while our average and clearance rate increased 10 percent on last year’s figures at the end of Day One.

“We would like to congratulate our consignors whose extra efforts and transparency came to fruition in the sale ring.

“The depth of the domestic buying bench was extremely pleasing, which was continuous throughout the day.

“We are looking forward to carrying the momentum through to Christchurch over the next three days of selling,” Jennings said.

The highlight of the session came towards the end of the day, after Stonewall Stud’s Steve Telfer purchased Lot 122 for a substantial $300,000.

The Bettor’s Delight colt out of Major Reality (NZ) (Art Major) was secured from Hollis & Robertson Equine Services draft, who landed as leading consignor by average.

Telfer was pleased he managed to knock down the top lot of the session.

“The numbers got up very high very quickly but we really liked the filly so we decided to have a good go.”

“She comes from the family of two of the biggest names in harness racing over the last few years in Ultimate Sniper and Ultimate Machete.

“She will have a long career and is likely to go to stud after that," he said.

The second highest priced yearling was Lot 102, purchased by Ray Green on behalf of Lincoln Farms Bloodstock for $200,000. The Bettor’s Delight colt out of Jessies Cullen (NZ) (Christian Cullen) from Woodlands Stud’s draft. 

Leading sire by average was Champion stallion Bettor’s Delight, with 24 lots selling for an average of $87,792, totalling $2,107,000.

Peter Lagan purchased the third top lot of the day early on in the session on behalf of Emilio and Mary Rosati for $190,000. Lot 14, a colt by first season trotting sire What The Hill out of Regal Volo (Malabar Man) who Lagan judged as his “pick of the Sale when it comes to trotting colts.”

The buying bench at Auckland was topped by Stonewall Stud, purchasing five lots for an aggregate of $554,000.

The leading consignor by aggregate was Breckon Farms, selling 32 of their 36 lots for a total turnover of $1,806,000.

Principal Ken Breckon was wrapped with how NZB Standardbred’s 2021 Auckland session concluded at Karaka.
NZB Auctioneer Cam Bray.

“New Zealand Bloodstock have helped turn this industry around and I’m forever thankful for them.”

“I think the industry is in great feel which was evident today and our local market was very strong.

“Despite everything that has happened with COVID, I think it is a fantastic result,” he said.

The Christchurch Sale of Trotters commences on Monday 15 February, with Lot 135 to 183 selling from 3PM (NZT). The Parade of Trotters will begin tomorrow at 1PM (NZT).

Selling at the Christchurch session will be beamed to viewers on Freeview channel 200, with coverage streamed live at nzbstandradbred.co.nz and on NZB Standardbred’s facebook page. Presenter Greg O’Connor will bring key sale highlights and interviews throughout the day and will host a Preview Show prior to the Sale of Trotters beginning tomorrow at 2:30PM (NZT).

All horses purchased at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series, with approximately $1 million in prizemoney on offer for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact NZB Standardbred’s Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email cam.bray@nzb.co.nz.

2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Auckland Sale

 

2021 Auckland Combined

2020 Auckland Combined

2019 Auckland Combined

Aggregate

$5,370,500

$4,348,000

$4,675,000

Average

$50,192

$46,255

$46,750

Median

$40,000

$36,250

$34,000

Clearance

82%

73%

73%

Catalogued

134

131

145

Sold

107

94

100

Top Price

$300,000 Lot 122 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Major Reality

$250,000 Lot 122 (B.C) Captaintreacherous - Hi Ho Silver Lining

$190,000 Lot 18 (B.C) Art Major - Goodlookinggirl

 

2021 Top Lots – Auckland Sale

Lot

Type

Breeding

Consignor

Purchaser

Price

122

B.F

Bettor's Delight / Major Reality

Hollis & Robertson Equine Services

Stonewall Stud, Auckland

$300,000

102

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Jessies Cullen

Woodlands Stud   

Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, Auckland

$200,000

14

B.C

What The Hill / Regal Volo

Breckon Farms 

Peter Lagan Standardbreds, New South Wales

$190,000

101

B.F

Bettor's Delight / Goodlookinggirl

Breckon Farms 

Rogerson Bloodstock, Waikato

$140,000

2

BR.C

Bettor's Delight / Onlyforyou

Breckon Farms 

PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock, Canterbury

$130,000

62

BR.C

Bettor's Delight / Aquileia

Old Ridge Services No. 4 

Mr W Outtrim, Auckland

$120,000

95

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Ideal Belle

Woodlands Stud   

Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, Auckland

$120,000

116

BR.F

Bettor's Delight / Lauraella

Hollis & Robertson Equine Services

Kentuckiana Lodge, Canterbury

$120,000

118

B.F

Art Major / Linda Lovegrace

Breckon Farms 

PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock, Canterbury 

$110,000

10

B.F

What The Hill / Regal Love

Breckon Farms 

Mr AG Herlihy, Auckland

$90,000

11

B.C

American Ideal / Readallaboutit

Woodlands Stud   

Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, Auckland

$90,000

23

B.C

Sweet Lou / Spirit Of Delight

Woodlands Stud   

Mr GJ Anderson, Otago

$90,000

33

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Sossusvlei

Hollis & Robertson Equine Services

McKerrow Bloodstock, Auckland

$90,000

39

BR.C

A Rocknroll Dance / Twist And Twirl

Breckon Farms 

Mr J Dickie, Victoria

$90,000

127

B.F

What The Hill / Luby Ann

Breckon Farms 

PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock, Canterbury 

$90,000

 

2021 Leading Purchaser by Aggregate – Auckland Sale

Purchaser

Bought

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Stonewall Stud

5

$554,000

$110,800

$300,000

122

Lincoln Farms Bloodstock

3

$410,000

$136,667

$200,000

102

PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock

4

$390,000

$97,500

$130,000

2

Diamond Racing

7

$372,000

$53,143

$80,000

24

Rogerson Bloodstock

5

$319,000

$63,800

$140,000

101

Mr AG Herlihy

4

$255,000

$63,750

$90,000

10

Peter Lagan Standardbreds

2

$240,000

$120,000

$190,000

14

Kentuckiana Lodge

3

$200,000

$66,667

$120,000

116

Mr KJ Marshall

4

$190,000

$47,500

$60,000

46

Mr W Outtrim

2

$155,000

$77,500

$120,000

62

 

2021 Leading Consignor by Aggregate – Auckland Sale

Consignor

Entries

Sold

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Breckon Farms

36

32

$1,806,000

$56,438

$190,000

14

Woodlands Stud (NZ)

39

34

$1,575,500

$46,338

$200,000

102

Hollis & Robertson Equine Services

15

12

$1,003,000

$83,583

$300,000

122

Alabar (NZ)

5

5

$209,000

$41,800

$55,000

54

Tardina Stud

9

5

$202,000

$40,400

$80,000

48

Old Ridge Services No. 4

3

2

$155,000

$77,500

$120,000

62

Leanach Lodge

7

5

$125,000

$25,000

$60,000

119

J. W. Dickie

2

2

$90,000

$45,000

$60,000

104

Highfields Bloodstock

4

3

$88,000

$29,333

$55,000

30

McGowan Partnership

4

2

$50,000

$25,000

$25,000

29
 
2021 Leading Consignor by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale

Consignor

Entries

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Hollis & Robertson Equine Services

15

12

$83,583

$1,003,000

$300,000

122

Breckon Farms Ltd

36

32

$56,438

$1,806,000

$190,000

14

Woodlands Stud (NZ)

39

34

$46,338

$1,575,500

$200,000

102

Alabar (NZ)

5

5

$41,800

$209,000

$55,000

54

Tardina Stud

9

5

$40,400

$202,000

$80,000

48
 
2021 Leading Sire by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale

Sire

Entries

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Bettor's Delight

25

24

$87,792

$2,107,000

$300,000

122

A Rocknroll Dance

4

3

$50,333

$151,000

$90,000

39

What The Hill* (T)

16

15

$48,867

$733,000

$190,000

14

Art Major

19

14

$46,071

$645,000

$110,000

118

Downbytheseaside*

3

3

$41,667

$125,000

$65,000

131

Always B Miki

8

8

$41,125

$329,000

$80,000

44

Father Patrick (T)

6

6

$35,500

$213,000

$60,000

104

Sweet Lou

30

24

$27,479

$659,500

$90,000

23

Majestic Son (T)

5

3

$25,000

$75,000

$60,000

46

*First Season Sire
(T) Trotting Sire

