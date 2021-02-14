Surge in key indicators at opening session

After an incredible start to NZB Standardbred’s Auckland session at the 2021 National Yearling Sale, all key critical indicators have increased dramatically on last year’s figures.
Day One of trading kicked off with a strong benchmark after the Sale broke NZB Standardbred records selling 107 lots for a total turnover of $5,370,500, increasing more than 20% on last year’s aggregate.
The average rose to $50,192, with the median increasing to $40,000, while the clearance rate settled at a standout 82%.
NZB Director and Operations Manager James Jennings was ecstatic after a solid day of trading in Auckland.
“We have had a phenomenal start to our yearling sale, with significant rises in all key metrics.”
“Our aggregate has increased by 23 percent, while our average and clearance rate increased 10 percent on last year’s figures at the end of Day One.
“We would like to congratulate our consignors whose extra efforts and transparency came to fruition in the sale ring.
“The depth of the domestic buying bench was extremely pleasing, which was continuous throughout the day.
“We are looking forward to carrying the momentum through to Christchurch over the next three days of selling,” Jennings said.
The highlight of the session came towards the end of the day, after Stonewall Stud’s Steve Telfer purchased Lot 122 for a substantial $300,000.
The Bettor’s Delight colt out of Major Reality (NZ) (Art Major) was secured from Hollis & Robertson Equine Services draft, who landed as leading consignor by average.
Telfer was pleased he managed to knock down the top lot of the session.
“The numbers got up very high very quickly but we really liked the filly so we decided to have a good go.”
“She comes from the family of two of the biggest names in harness racing over the last few years in Ultimate Sniper and Ultimate Machete.
“She will have a long career and is likely to go to stud after that," he said.
The second highest priced yearling was Lot 102, purchased by Ray Green on behalf of Lincoln Farms Bloodstock for $200,000. The Bettor’s Delight colt out of Jessies Cullen (NZ) (Christian Cullen) from Woodlands Stud’s draft.
Leading sire by average was Champion stallion Bettor’s Delight, with 24 lots selling for an average of $87,792, totalling $2,107,000.
Peter Lagan purchased the third top lot of the day early on in the session on behalf of Emilio and Mary Rosati for $190,000. Lot 14, a colt by first season trotting sire What The Hill out of Regal Volo (Malabar Man) who Lagan judged as his “pick of the Sale when it comes to trotting colts.”
The buying bench at Auckland was topped by Stonewall Stud, purchasing five lots for an aggregate of $554,000.
The leading consignor by aggregate was Breckon Farms, selling 32 of their 36 lots for a total turnover of $1,806,000.
Principal Ken Breckon was wrapped with how NZB Standardbred’s 2021 Auckland session concluded at Karaka.
NZB Auctioneer Cam Bray.
“New Zealand Bloodstock have helped turn this industry around and I’m forever thankful for them.”
“I think the industry is in great feel which was evident today and our local market was very strong.
“Despite everything that has happened with COVID, I think it is a fantastic result,” he said.
The Christchurch Sale of Trotters commences on Monday 15 February, with Lot 135 to 183 selling from 3PM (NZT). The Parade of Trotters will begin tomorrow at 1PM (NZT).
Selling at the Christchurch session will be beamed to viewers on Freeview channel 200, with coverage streamed live at nzbstandradbred.co.nz and on NZB Standardbred’s facebook page. Presenter Greg O’Connor will bring key sale highlights and interviews throughout the day and will host a Preview Show prior to the Sale of Trotters beginning tomorrow at 2:30PM (NZT).
All horses purchased at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series, with approximately $1 million in prizemoney on offer for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.
2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Auckland Sale
|
|
2021 Auckland Combined
|
2020 Auckland Combined
|
2019 Auckland Combined
|
Aggregate
|
$5,370,500
|
$4,348,000
|
$4,675,000
|
Average
|
$50,192
|
$46,255
|
$46,750
|
Median
|
$40,000
|
$36,250
|
$34,000
|
Clearance
|
82%
|
73%
|
73%
|
Catalogued
|
134
|
131
|
145
|
Sold
|
107
|
94
|
100
|
Top Price
|
$300,000 Lot 122 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Major Reality
|
$250,000 Lot 122 (B.C) Captaintreacherous - Hi Ho Silver Lining
|
$190,000 Lot 18 (B.C) Art Major - Goodlookinggirl
2021 Top Lots – Auckland Sale
|
Lot
|
Type
|
Breeding
|
Consignor
|
Purchaser
|
Price
|
122
|
B.F
|
Bettor's Delight / Major Reality
|
Hollis & Robertson Equine Services
|
Stonewall Stud, Auckland
|
$300,000
|
102
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Jessies Cullen
|
Woodlands Stud
|
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, Auckland
|
$200,000
|
14
|
B.C
|
What The Hill / Regal Volo
|
Breckon Farms
|
Peter Lagan Standardbreds, New South Wales
|
$190,000
|
101
|
B.F
|
Bettor's Delight / Goodlookinggirl
|
Breckon Farms
|
Rogerson Bloodstock, Waikato
|
$140,000
|
2
|
BR.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Onlyforyou
|
Breckon Farms
|
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock, Canterbury
|
$130,000
|
62
|
BR.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Aquileia
|
Old Ridge Services No. 4
|
Mr W Outtrim, Auckland
|
$120,000
|
95
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Ideal Belle
|
Woodlands Stud
|
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, Auckland
|
$120,000
|
116
|
BR.F
|
Bettor's Delight / Lauraella
|
Hollis & Robertson Equine Services
|
Kentuckiana Lodge, Canterbury
|
$120,000
|
118
|
B.F
|
Art Major / Linda Lovegrace
|
Breckon Farms
|
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock, Canterbury
|
$110,000
|
10
|
B.F
|
What The Hill / Regal Love
|
Breckon Farms
|
Mr AG Herlihy, Auckland
|
$90,000
|
11
|
B.C
|
American Ideal / Readallaboutit
|
Woodlands Stud
|
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, Auckland
|
$90,000
|
23
|
B.C
|
Sweet Lou / Spirit Of Delight
|
Woodlands Stud
|
Mr GJ Anderson, Otago
|
$90,000
|
33
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Sossusvlei
|
Hollis & Robertson Equine Services
|
McKerrow Bloodstock, Auckland
|
$90,000
|
39
|
BR.C
|
A Rocknroll Dance / Twist And Twirl
|
Breckon Farms
|
Mr J Dickie, Victoria
|
$90,000
|
127
|
B.F
|
What The Hill / Luby Ann
|
Breckon Farms
|
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock, Canterbury
|
$90,000
2021 Leading Purchaser by Aggregate – Auckland Sale
|
Purchaser
|
Bought
|
Aggregate
|
Average
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Stonewall Stud
|
5
|
$554,000
|
$110,800
|
$300,000
|
122
|
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock
|
3
|
$410,000
|
$136,667
|
$200,000
|
102
|
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock
|
4
|
$390,000
|
$97,500
|
$130,000
|
2
|
Diamond Racing
|
7
|
$372,000
|
$53,143
|
$80,000
|
24
|
Rogerson Bloodstock
|
5
|
$319,000
|
$63,800
|
$140,000
|
101
|
Mr AG Herlihy
|
4
|
$255,000
|
$63,750
|
$90,000
|
10
|
Peter Lagan Standardbreds
|
2
|
$240,000
|
$120,000
|
$190,000
|
14
|
Kentuckiana Lodge
|
3
|
$200,000
|
$66,667
|
$120,000
|
116
|
Mr KJ Marshall
|
4
|
$190,000
|
$47,500
|
$60,000
|
46
|
Mr W Outtrim
|
2
|
$155,000
|
$77,500
|
$120,000
|
62
2021 Leading Consignor by Aggregate – Auckland Sale
|
Consignor
|
Entries
|
Sold
|
Aggregate
|
Average
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Breckon Farms
|
36
|
32
|
$1,806,000
|
$56,438
|
$190,000
|
14
|
Woodlands Stud (NZ)
|
39
|
34
|
$1,575,500
|
$46,338
|
$200,000
|
102
|
Hollis & Robertson Equine Services
|
15
|
12
|
$1,003,000
|
$83,583
|
$300,000
|
122
|
Alabar (NZ)
|
5
|
5
|
$209,000
|
$41,800
|
$55,000
|
54
|
Tardina Stud
|
9
|
5
|
$202,000
|
$40,400
|
$80,000
|
48
|
Old Ridge Services No. 4
|
3
|
2
|
$155,000
|
$77,500
|
$120,000
|
62
|
Leanach Lodge
|
7
|
5
|
$125,000
|
$25,000
|
$60,000
|
119
|
J. W. Dickie
|
2
|
2
|
$90,000
|
$45,000
|
$60,000
|
104
|
Highfields Bloodstock
|
4
|
3
|
$88,000
|
$29,333
|
$55,000
|
30
|
McGowan Partnership
|
4
|
2
|
$50,000
|
$25,000
|
$25,000
|
29
2021 Leading Consignor by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale
|
Consignor
|
Entries
|
Sold
|
Average
|
Aggregate
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Hollis & Robertson Equine Services
|
15
|
12
|
$83,583
|
$1,003,000
|
$300,000
|
122
|
Breckon Farms Ltd
|
36
|
32
|
$56,438
|
$1,806,000
|
$190,000
|
14
|
Woodlands Stud (NZ)
|
39
|
34
|
$46,338
|
$1,575,500
|
$200,000
|
102
|
Alabar (NZ)
|
5
|
5
|
$41,800
|
$209,000
|
$55,000
|
54
|
Tardina Stud
|
9
|
5
|
$40,400
|
$202,000
|
$80,000
|
48
2021 Leading Sire by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale
|
Sire
|
Entries
|
Sold
|
Average
|
Aggregate
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Bettor's Delight
|
25
|
24
|
$87,792
|
$2,107,000
|
$300,000
|
122
|
A Rocknroll Dance
|
4
|
3
|
$50,333
|
$151,000
|
$90,000
|
39
|
What The Hill* (T)
|
16
|
15
|
$48,867
|
$733,000
|
$190,000
|
14
|
Art Major
|
19
|
14
|
$46,071
|
$645,000
|
$110,000
|
118
|
Downbytheseaside*
|
3
|
3
|
$41,667
|
$125,000
|
$65,000
|
131
|
Always B Miki
|
8
|
8
|
$41,125
|
$329,000
|
$80,000
|
44
|
Father Patrick (T)
|
6
|
6
|
$35,500
|
$213,000
|
$60,000
|
104
|
Sweet Lou
|
30
|
24
|
$27,479
|
$659,500
|
$90,000
|
23
|
Majestic Son (T)
|
5
|
3
|
$25,000
|
$75,000
|
$60,000
|
46
*First Season Sire
(T) Trotting Sire