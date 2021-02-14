Surge in key indicators at opening session

After an incredible start to NZB Standardbred’s Auckland session at the 2021 National Yearling Sale, all key critical indicators have increased dramatically on last year’s figures.

Day One of trading kicked off with a strong benchmark after the Sale broke NZB Standardbred records selling 107 lots for a total turnover of $5,370,500, increasing more than 20% on last year’s aggregate.

The average rose to $50,192, with the median increasing to $40,000, while the clearance rate settled at a standout 82%.

NZB Director and Operations Manager James Jennings was ecstatic after a solid day of trading in Auckland.

“We have had a phenomenal start to our yearling sale, with significant rises in all key metrics.”

“Our aggregate has increased by 23 percent, while our average and clearance rate increased 10 percent on last year’s figures at the end of Day One.

“We would like to congratulate our consignors whose extra efforts and transparency came to fruition in the sale ring.

“The depth of the domestic buying bench was extremely pleasing, which was continuous throughout the day.

“We are looking forward to carrying the momentum through to Christchurch over the next three days of selling,” Jennings said.

The highlight of the session came towards the end of the day, after Stonewall Stud’s Steve Telfer purchased Lot 122 for a substantial $300,000.

The Bettor’s Delight colt out of Major Reality (NZ) (Art Major) was secured from Hollis & Robertson Equine Services draft, who landed as leading consignor by average.

Telfer was pleased he managed to knock down the top lot of the session.

“The numbers got up very high very quickly but we really liked the filly so we decided to have a good go.”

“She comes from the family of two of the biggest names in harness racing over the last few years in Ultimate Sniper and Ultimate Machete.

“She will have a long career and is likely to go to stud after that," he said.

The second highest priced yearling was Lot 102, purchased by Ray Green on behalf of Lincoln Farms Bloodstock for $200,000. The Bettor’s Delight colt out of Jessies Cullen (NZ) (Christian Cullen) from Woodlands Stud’s draft.

Leading sire by average was Champion stallion Bettor’s Delight, with 24 lots selling for an average of $87,792, totalling $2,107,000.

Peter Lagan purchased the third top lot of the day early on in the session on behalf of Emilio and Mary Rosati for $190,000. Lot 14, a colt by first season trotting sire What The Hill out of Regal Volo (Malabar Man) who Lagan judged as his “pick of the Sale when it comes to trotting colts.”

The buying bench at Auckland was topped by Stonewall Stud, purchasing five lots for an aggregate of $554,000.

The leading consignor by aggregate was Breckon Farms, selling 32 of their 36 lots for a total turnover of $1,806,000.

Principal Ken Breckon was wrapped with how NZB Standardbred’s 2021 Auckland session concluded at Karaka.

NZB Auctioneer Cam Bray.

“New Zealand Bloodstock have helped turn this industry around and I’m forever thankful for them.”

“I think the industry is in great feel which was evident today and our local market was very strong.

“Despite everything that has happened with COVID, I think it is a fantastic result,” he said.

The Christchurch Sale of Trotters commences on Monday 15 February, with Lot 135 to 183 selling from 3PM (NZT). The Parade of Trotters will begin tomorrow at 1PM (NZT).

Selling at the Christchurch session will be beamed to viewers on Freeview channel 200, with coverage streamed live at nzbstandradbred.co.nz and on NZB Standardbred’s facebook page. Presenter Greg O’Connor will bring key sale highlights and interviews throughout the day and will host a Preview Show prior to the Sale of Trotters beginning tomorrow at 2:30PM (NZT).

All horses purchased at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series, with approximately $1 million in prizemoney on offer for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact NZB Standardbred’s Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email cam.bray@nzb.co.nz.

2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Auckland Sale

2021 Auckland Combined 2020 Auckland Combined 2019 Auckland Combined Aggregate $5,370,500 $4,348,000 $4,675,000 Average $50,192 $46,255 $46,750 Median $40,000 $36,250 $34,000 Clearance 82% 73% 73% Catalogued 134 131 145 Sold 107 94 100 Top Price $300,000 Lot 122 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Major Reality $250,000 Lot 122 (B.C) Captaintreacherous - Hi Ho Silver Lining $190,000 Lot 18 (B.C) Art Major - Goodlookinggirl

2021 Top Lots – Auckland Sale

Lot Type Breeding Consignor Purchaser Price 122 B.F Bettor's Delight / Major Reality Hollis & Robertson Equine Services Stonewall Stud, Auckland $300,000 102 B.C Bettor's Delight / Jessies Cullen Woodlands Stud Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, Auckland $200,000 14 B.C What The Hill / Regal Volo Breckon Farms Peter Lagan Standardbreds, New South Wales $190,000 101 B.F Bettor's Delight / Goodlookinggirl Breckon Farms Rogerson Bloodstock, Waikato $140,000 2 BR.C Bettor's Delight / Onlyforyou Breckon Farms PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock, Canterbury $130,000 62 BR.C Bettor's Delight / Aquileia Old Ridge Services No. 4 Mr W Outtrim, Auckland $120,000 95 B.C Bettor's Delight / Ideal Belle Woodlands Stud Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, Auckland $120,000 116 BR.F Bettor's Delight / Lauraella Hollis & Robertson Equine Services Kentuckiana Lodge, Canterbury $120,000 118 B.F Art Major / Linda Lovegrace Breckon Farms PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock, Canterbury $110,000 10 B.F What The Hill / Regal Love Breckon Farms Mr AG Herlihy, Auckland $90,000 11 B.C American Ideal / Readallaboutit Woodlands Stud Lincoln Farms Bloodstock, Auckland $90,000 23 B.C Sweet Lou / Spirit Of Delight Woodlands Stud Mr GJ Anderson, Otago $90,000 33 B.C Bettor's Delight / Sossusvlei Hollis & Robertson Equine Services McKerrow Bloodstock, Auckland $90,000 39 BR.C A Rocknroll Dance / Twist And Twirl Breckon Farms Mr J Dickie, Victoria $90,000 127 B.F What The Hill / Luby Ann Breckon Farms PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock, Canterbury $90,000

2021 Leading Purchaser by Aggregate – Auckland Sale

Purchaser Bought Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Stonewall Stud 5 $554,000 $110,800 $300,000 122 Lincoln Farms Bloodstock 3 $410,000 $136,667 $200,000 102 PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock 4 $390,000 $97,500 $130,000 2 Diamond Racing 7 $372,000 $53,143 $80,000 24 Rogerson Bloodstock 5 $319,000 $63,800 $140,000 101 Mr AG Herlihy 4 $255,000 $63,750 $90,000 10 Peter Lagan Standardbreds 2 $240,000 $120,000 $190,000 14 Kentuckiana Lodge 3 $200,000 $66,667 $120,000 116 Mr KJ Marshall 4 $190,000 $47,500 $60,000 46 Mr W Outtrim 2 $155,000 $77,500 $120,000 62

2021 Leading Consignor by Aggregate – Auckland Sale

Consignor Entries Sold Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Breckon Farms 36 32 $1,806,000 $56,438 $190,000 14 Woodlands Stud (NZ) 39 34 $1,575,500 $46,338 $200,000 102 Hollis & Robertson Equine Services 15 12 $1,003,000 $83,583 $300,000 122 Alabar (NZ) 5 5 $209,000 $41,800 $55,000 54 Tardina Stud 9 5 $202,000 $40,400 $80,000 48 Old Ridge Services No. 4 3 2 $155,000 $77,500 $120,000 62 Leanach Lodge 7 5 $125,000 $25,000 $60,000 119 J. W. Dickie 2 2 $90,000 $45,000 $60,000 104 Highfields Bloodstock 4 3 $88,000 $29,333 $55,000 30 McGowan Partnership 4 2 $50,000 $25,000 $25,000 29

2021 Leading Consignor by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale

Consignor Entries Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Hollis & Robertson Equine Services 15 12 $83,583 $1,003,000 $300,000 122 Breckon Farms Ltd 36 32 $56,438 $1,806,000 $190,000 14 Woodlands Stud (NZ) 39 34 $46,338 $1,575,500 $200,000 102 Alabar (NZ) 5 5 $41,800 $209,000 $55,000 54 Tardina Stud 9 5 $40,400 $202,000 $80,000 48

2021 Leading Sire by Average (three or more sold) – Auckland Sale

Sire Entries Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Bettor's Delight 25 24 $87,792 $2,107,000 $300,000 122 A Rocknroll Dance 4 3 $50,333 $151,000 $90,000 39 What The Hill* (T) 16 15 $48,867 $733,000 $190,000 14 Art Major 19 14 $46,071 $645,000 $110,000 118 Downbytheseaside* 3 3 $41,667 $125,000 $65,000 131 Always B Miki 8 8 $41,125 $329,000 $80,000 44 Father Patrick (T) 6 6 $35,500 $213,000 $60,000 104 Sweet Lou 30 24 $27,479 $659,500 $90,000 23 Majestic Son (T) 5 3 $25,000 $75,000 $60,000 46

*First Season Sire

(T) Trotting Sire