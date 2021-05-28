Surreal exactor in Open

Surreal Feeling prevailed over Gia’s Surreal in the $37,000 harness racing Open Pace on Thursday after the daughters of So Surreal were less than two lengths apart for the entire mile at Yonkers Raceway.

The pair went side-by-side into the first turn, but Jason Bartlett ensured his charge, Surreal Feeling, made the front from post one. That five-year-old led the field through fractions of :27.3, :56.4, and 1:25. Bronskimackenzie A (Todd McCarthy) headed the outside flow and advanced first-over, but she flattened out in the stretch.

Surreal Feeling led her seven foes entering the lane with Gia’s Surreal (Doug McNair) in the pocket. Gia’s Surreal looked to power through on the inside, but Surreal Feeling held her off to win in 1:53.2.

Gia’s Surreal finished a half-length shy of the win; Waltzwithsierra A (Jordan Stratton) was third. The win price was $5.80.

SURREAL FEELING REPLAY

Surreal Feeling notched her second straight Open score after taking the Saratoga Mares Open Handicap on May 19. Dale Lawton of Verona trains and co-owns with Chris Lawton of Vernon. The mare broke the $200,000 barrier in earnings with the victory and won for the 27th time on 76 attempts.

The Canadian connections of driver James MacDonald and trainer Carmen Auciello teamed to capture three of the evening's 11 dashes. They began the night in the winner’s circle with Kay’s Delight (1:54) after the opener, then won with Chase You (1:54) and Lady Rocknrolla A (1:54.4).

Jordan Stratton strengthened his lead atop the drivers’ standings with two wins. His tally is now 135 this season, 11 more than nearest rival George Brennan, who was absent.

Yonkers Raceway will take a short hiatus following the Thursday card. The Yonkers, NY oval will return on Monday, Jun. 7 with its regular 7:15 p.m. EDT first post.

For full race results, click here.