Svanosio success in two States

More interstate road trips are on the radar for Victorian harness racing couple Chris Svanosio and Elizabeth MacLean after a successful 1400-kilometre round trip to Adelaide's Globe Derby Park at the weekend.

Underrated filly Aliens Exist ( Courage Under Fire - Low Velocity (Fully Loaded) showed tremendous character with a tough win in the $20,000 TAB South Australian Oaks, and in the very next race Svanosio duly made it a running double with trotter Aldebaran Alissa.

"Elizabeth took the horses over to Adelaide on Friday because we had runners in at Bendigo on that night, then I flew over after we worked the rest of the team on Saturday morning," Svanosio said.

"It does take a bit of organising, but it's definitely worth it when the results are there, and you can pick up a nice race for the owners."

Aliens Exist is raced by Darren Reid who bred the filly.



Chris Svanosio and Elizabeth MacLean celebrate a big weekend of three winners in two States, including the SA Oaks (Walter Bulyga Photo)

Although he has been no stranger to Adelaide, Svanosio said the Oaks was undoubtedly the best feature he had won at Globe Derby.

"She's a lovely little horse. We had to burn out pretty hard and nearly crossed, then had to sit in the death outside the favorite," Svanosio said.

"We went a 28 first quarter but she fought on strongly at the finish. I was really proud of her. She will probably have a break, then we'll aim her at the Victorian Oaks and Sires races later in the year.

"She might not be the best three-year-old filly, but she is a very nice three-year-old filly with a great attitude, so we're hoping she might be a chance of earning some money in those better races."

Back home in Victoria, the stable was firing as well, with Anywhere Hugo ( Majestic Son - Oh Yes Indeed ( Sundon ) driven to victory by stable staffer and concession reinswoman Tayla French in the Aldebaran Park Trot at Tabcorp Park Melton.



An excited Tayla French with Anywhere Hugo, who scored at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday (Stuart McCormick Photo)

"While we were in Adelaide, Dad (Peter) and the staff took the team to Melton and we were thrilled to get that win with Hugo because he's owned by Elizabeth and her family," Svanosio said.

"He was a group one winner and three-year-old metro winner, but he's had niggling problems with concussion issues in his feet that have needed a lot of maintenance.

"Elizabeth's dad (veterinarian Alistair MacLean) and the farrier Stephen Said have done a lot of work with him to try to get him back sound and comfortable and we keep him on a soft track at home. It was great to see him go so well after all the work they've put in, and we'd just like to get him back to racing consistently at Melton."

Svanosio prepares a select stable of around 25 horses with a heavy bias to square-gaiters.

He is clearly happy to "do the miles" to place his team - with another road trip on the agenda next weekend.

"Peregrine Phoenix ran second on Saturday night at Melton so we will take her to Sydney for the La Coocaracha (Trotting mares' race) on Friday night. Norquay was also second at Bendigo on Friday night and she will make the trip as well for that race," he said.

"So what it boils down to is that there'll be a road trip on for someone, but that's what you've got to do to find the best opportunities for them when they're going well."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura